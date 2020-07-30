ACNH Geeky Custom Designs You Can Wear

One of the best things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that players can create their own geeky custom designs. Not only that, they can also share their designs with other players, and other players can also use them.

As soon as you acquire the Able Sisters shop, you’re all good to go in creating and sharing custom designs. Some have designed original patterns and some took inspiration from their favorite books, movies, and more! If you’d like to get some designs for your character, we’ve compiled a number of geeky custom designs that other ACNH players have shared on the web!

Game of Thrones

If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you’ll definitely love these designs!

Movies

For the movie geeks out there, hundreds of custom designs exist. Some of our favorites are from the Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, Disney characters, and even Little Women!

Your favorite movie probably already has a custom design. If not, you can always create yours.

Marvel/DC

Of course, who wouldn’t want to miss the chance of recreating their favorite Marvel or DC characters’ outfits? Some players were generous enough to share their own designs from the Avengers to Harley Quinn!

Gaming

We’re not surprised to find that gamers would be taking advantage of the custom design feature. Some of our favorite designs from Zelda, Final Fantasy, and Mario can be found below!

Anime

Animal Crossing’s custom designs are like a treasure trove for anime fans. We’ve listed some down below (and we still want to keep adding more). See designs from Howl’s Moving Castle, Haikyuu!!, Inuyasha, One Piece, and more!

Pokemon

We will always want to relive our pokemon-hunting dreams, even if it’s through ACNH! Here are some of our favorite – and cute – custom designs.

Custom designs in ACNH isn’t only limited to clothes or headwear. In fact, you can design flags, wall decorations, floor decorations, and more! Some players even use this opportunity to recreate their favorite places in ACNH! Players upload their custom designs anywhere on the web besides Twitter. In fact, someone made a website just for sharing their designs! If you want to see more creative designs (and maybe, even upload your own), you can visit Nook’s Island!

