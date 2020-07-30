ACNH Geeky Custom Designs You Can Wear

One of the best things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that players can create their own geeky custom designs. Not only that, they can also share their designs with other players, and other players can also use them.

As soon as you acquire the Able Sisters shop, you’re all good to go in creating and sharing custom designs. Some have designed original patterns and some took inspiration from their favorite books, movies, and more! If you’d like to get some designs for your character, we’ve compiled a number of geeky custom designs that other ACNH players have shared on the web!

Game of Thrones

If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you’ll definitely love these designs!

Simpsons shirts for all feat. steamed hams #AnimalCrossing #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/BqtCoVm1Xo — nina matsumoto 🐕 Sparks 2 out August 4 (@spacecoyotl) April 7, 2020

Movies

For the movie geeks out there, hundreds of custom designs exist. Some of our favorites are from the Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, Disney characters, and even Little Women!

Your favorite movie probably already has a custom design. If not, you can always create yours.

More #StarWars costumes! Satine is one of my favorite #TheCloneWars character designs, so I had to create her dress, along with Obi-Wan’s armor to complete the pair. #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/ysryy1WmIh — Meredith Underwood (@MeredithAnneU) April 16, 2020

✨Made some Ahsoka and Darth Maul #ACNH designs to celebrate this amazing #CloneWars arc. If you use these designs I’d love to see them in your game! #StarWars #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/wNOaRdnySY — Meredith Underwood (@MeredithAnneU) April 24, 2020

Rey Outfits Part 1

Again another alternate between the sweater and the coat.

(Animal crossing let me design a plain long sleeve shirt please :D) pic.twitter.com/NTQms4CEje — Kierqe 🐀 | Is not on Jakku (@kierqe) March 30, 2020

A slightly updated design (I added the seam down the back), plus Ops and Science versions. Still on the lookout for some complimentary trousers and boots! #StarTrek #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #LLAP pic.twitter.com/UkdOgVyr8f — Gav (@dartmonkey) April 5, 2020

“𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒 𝒾𝓈 𝓉𝑜𝑜 𝓈𝒽𝑜𝓇𝓉 𝓉𝑜 𝒷𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝓇𝓎 𝒶𝓉 𝑜𝓃𝑒’𝓈 𝓈𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇𝓈.” — little women (2019) is one of my favorites!! i designed the dresses from the adorable beach picnic scene and grabbed some friends to help model them 🤍👒🧺 #acnh #acnhdesign pic.twitter.com/bZtOkO50nZ — molly & tangy’s mum (@moIlysworld) June 17, 2020

Marvel/DC

Of course, who wouldn’t want to miss the chance of recreating their favorite Marvel or DC characters’ outfits? Some players were generous enough to share their own designs from the Avengers to Harley Quinn!

Some Marvel patterns, since I don't want to be remembered just for the dildo shelf lmao #ACNHDesign #Marvel pic.twitter.com/9rSpKIcQZC — 🐍💀DeadBones💀🐍 – ❗️Commissions open❗️ (@trashbirdd) May 7, 2020

Gaming

We’re not surprised to find that gamers would be taking advantage of the custom design feature. Some of our favorite designs from Zelda, Final Fantasy, and Mario can be found below!

Finally got my clothes shop so I can share my custom designs! Part 1 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/onxj6sLdo7 — Virum (@Virum_SD) March 31, 2020

Anime

Animal Crossing’s custom designs are like a treasure trove for anime fans. We’ve listed some down below (and we still want to keep adding more). See designs from Howl’s Moving Castle, Haikyuu!!, Inuyasha, One Piece, and more!

Code has been posted 🥰 y’all wanting to use my design MAKES ME SO FREAKIN HAPPY. All Sesshomaru stans are welcome 🙌🏻 My creator code is 7163 5117 8241 💕 #ACNHDesign #anime pic.twitter.com/C5kmnRPVPi — 🏮 ARUUU OF TSUSHIMA 🏮 (@DeputyARUUU) April 3, 2020

There is a distinct lack of CLAMP clothing for #ACNH and I decided to fix that. Behold: Fai D. Flourite! ✨ the one, the only, the first blonde anime character to steal my heart 😩💕#ACNHDesign #CLAMP #TsubasaReservoirChronicle pic.twitter.com/VtDp6MjDRb — Cassie (@cassavey) May 20, 2020

wow a design that no one asked for in acnh from a lowkey lgbt positive anime/manga i adore to this day. nyways watch ouran #acnh #acnhdesign pic.twitter.com/mtsTuLp6v4 — bitter (@cherrycccoke) May 3, 2020

soo i made msby black jackals and schweiden adlers kimono#ACNHDesign #ACNH #haikyuu pic.twitter.com/yfIXtGirCs — a little rain 📌 SHOP OPEN (kny charms) (@Ptitepluie) April 26, 2020

Pokemon

We will always want to relive our pokemon-hunting dreams, even if it’s through ACNH! Here are some of our favorite – and cute – custom designs.

Custom designs in ACNH isn’t only limited to clothes or headwear. In fact, you can design flags, wall decorations, floor decorations, and more! Some players even use this opportunity to recreate their favorite places in ACNH! Players upload their custom designs anywhere on the web besides Twitter. In fact, someone made a website just for sharing their designs! If you want to see more creative designs (and maybe, even upload your own), you can visit Nook’s Island!