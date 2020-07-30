ACNH Geeky Custom Designs You Can Wear

One of the best things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that players can create their own geeky custom designs. Not only that, they can also share their designs with other players, and other players can also use them.
As soon as you acquire the Able Sisters shop, you’re all good to go in creating and sharing custom designs. Some have designed original patterns and some took inspiration from their favorite books, movies, and more! If you’d like to get some designs for your character, we’ve compiled a number of geeky custom designs that other ACNH players have shared on the web!
Game of Thrones
If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you’ll definitely love these designs!
♟ゲームオブスローンズ♟
⚔Game of Thrones⚔🏰
ータグー
サーセイ ラニスター サンサ ジョン 服 Cersei Lanister Sansa Jon Clothes
왕좌의 게임#mydesign #マイデザイン #マイデザ #マイデザインpro #あつ森 #동물의숲 #ACNHdesign #動物森友會 #どうぶつの森 ©︎↓ https://t.co/2tMvlDbMif pic.twitter.com/z3f93XfgkP
— マイデザまとめ【あつ森】攻略 (@MyDesignMATOME) July 22, 2020
Thought I’d share around some of my Daenerys outfits from Game of Thrones for Animal Crossing New Horizons, enjoy 💜💜#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #acnh #ACNHDesign #ACNHDesigns #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CAMGOSrjCt
— Nieve Hio (@nieve_hio) May 13, 2020
Simpsons shirts for all feat. steamed hams #AnimalCrossing #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/BqtCoVm1Xo
— nina matsumoto 🐕 Sparks 2 out August 4 (@spacecoyotl) April 7, 2020
Movies
For the movie geeks out there, hundreds of custom designs exist. Some of our favorites are from the Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, Disney characters, and even Little Women!
Your favorite movie probably already has a custom design. If not, you can always create yours.
Decided to make another design inspired by my favorite movie. Hope you enjoy! ´∀`#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHDesign #acnhdesigns pic.twitter.com/ya5KGHWsOx
— 🌿 ali (@aliiscribbles) April 24, 2020
Made some quidditch sweaters! #HarryPotter #ACNHDesign #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ROr42juWYC
— anoo ☀️ (@anoocrossing) May 10, 2020
Updated house robes with ScArVes #HarryPotter #ACNHDesign #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UEl7yxNbvG
— anoo ☀️ (@anoocrossing) May 10, 2020
More #StarWars costumes! Satine is one of my favorite #TheCloneWars character designs, so I had to create her dress, along with Obi-Wan’s armor to complete the pair. #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/ysryy1WmIh
— Meredith Underwood (@MeredithAnneU) April 16, 2020
✨Made some Ahsoka and Darth Maul #ACNH designs to celebrate this amazing #CloneWars arc.
If you use these designs I’d love to see them in your game! #StarWars #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/wNOaRdnySY
— Meredith Underwood (@MeredithAnneU) April 24, 2020
Rey Outfits Part 1
Again another alternate between the sweater and the coat.
(Animal crossing let me design a plain long sleeve shirt please :D) pic.twitter.com/NTQms4CEje
— Kierqe 🐀 | Is not on Jakku (@kierqe) March 30, 2020
A slightly updated design (I added the seam down the back), plus Ops and Science versions. Still on the lookout for some complimentary trousers and boots! #StarTrek #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #LLAP pic.twitter.com/UkdOgVyr8f
— Gav (@dartmonkey) April 5, 2020
Some of my Disney designs #ACNHDesign #acnh #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/s2m1Z3zXQN
— Samee Tray (@Trazmatazz) April 5, 2020
“𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒 𝒾𝓈 𝓉𝑜𝑜 𝓈𝒽𝑜𝓇𝓉 𝓉𝑜 𝒷𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝓇𝓎 𝒶𝓉 𝑜𝓃𝑒’𝓈 𝓈𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇𝓈.” — little women (2019) is one of my favorites!! i designed the dresses from the adorable beach picnic scene and grabbed some friends to help model them 🤍👒🧺 #acnh #acnhdesign pic.twitter.com/bZtOkO50nZ
— molly & tangy’s mum (@moIlysworld) June 17, 2020
Marvel/DC
Of course, who wouldn’t want to miss the chance of recreating their favorite Marvel or DC characters’ outfits? Some players were generous enough to share their own designs from the Avengers to Harley Quinn!
Some Marvel patterns, since I don't want to be remembered just for the dildo shelf lmao #ACNHDesign #Marvel pic.twitter.com/9rSpKIcQZC
— 🐍💀DeadBones💀🐍 – ❗️Commissions open❗️ (@trashbirdd) May 7, 2020
Been working hard in the lab. Here's an Iron man tee if anyone wants one. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHDesign #Marvel #Comics pic.twitter.com/yQ8RIFEA3G
— Aron Smith (@TheBruthaVoodoo) May 31, 2020
#Spiderman #Spider-man #Marvel #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/1rz4afTYbo
— Palamation (@Palamation1) April 5, 2020
Captain America Hoodie #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/50iUOJkWz8
— Ahnahleesa (@ahnahleesa) July 27, 2020
I made a Flash⚡️ costume for animal crossing! XDD I think it works for both tv and comic Barry Allen⚡️ #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNHDesign #どうぶつの森 #あつ森 #あつまれどうぶつの森 pic.twitter.com/7T0DN8LeLx
— Maxy❄️❤️⚡️ (@Kiy900) July 10, 2020
Wonder Woman!! Designed by me @ACNHcosplay @amazoniancos <3 #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH #acnhpattern #ACNHqr #acnhprodesign #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/aUfHX6iebz
— Animal Crossing Cosplay (@ACNHCosplay) March 26, 2020
Messing around on #ACNHDesign and uploaded my first creation #Wolverine #AnimalCrossingDesigns #AnimalCrossingDesign pic.twitter.com/ZTICwHiq7s
— Chris White (@FirstAvenger83) April 21, 2020
it’s pretty simple but by request, here’s my take on harley quinn 🖤 based off her batman: the animated series look!#animalcrossing #acnh #acnhdesign #batman pic.twitter.com/nF4xtpR8N5
— lien ❀ (@pockycrossing) May 15, 2020
Gaming
We’re not surprised to find that gamers would be taking advantage of the custom design feature. Some of our favorite designs from Zelda, Final Fantasy, and Mario can be found below!
All of the Zelda designs that I've made so far! #legendofzelda #breathofthewild #linksawakening #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/u8HXwvCcCV
— Emi ✿😷 (@oldkasuto) March 25, 2020
Wear this #LoZ #Link dress in #AnimalCrossing #ACNH on #NintendoSwitch!#ACNHDesign #ACNHclothes #Zelda
Follow for more #art and #fun! pic.twitter.com/EzKu6uKVNZ
— 𝖳𝖺𝗅𝗂𝖺'𝗌 𝖨𝗆𝗉𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 (@TaliaImpression) April 28, 2020
Here's my outfit based on Yuna from Final Fantasy #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #ACNHDesign #animalcrossingqrcodes pic.twitter.com/SpN337lgJo
— 🎮 Nick (@nickcruise00) March 28, 2020
Here are Aerith's dresses you can run around in as we wait for Final Fantasy VII Remake !!! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #AnimalCrossingDesigns #ACNHDesign #FinalFantasy #FinalFantasyVIIRemake #FinalFantasyVII #Aerith pic.twitter.com/xanPPqZ4OG
— Lulus_Destiny (@lulus_destiny) April 1, 2020
tried my hand at a traditional final fantasy healer robe #ACNHdesigns #ACNHdesign #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #finalfantasy #whm pic.twitter.com/Eo51SXvHZE
— Malachi_ACNH (@AcnhMalachi) May 30, 2020
Outfits of Princess Zelda from Captain N, the cartoon, & the CDI games. #LegendofZelda #PrincessZelda #ACNHDesign #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/uaM8HI46uu
— Sydney (@lady_daylily) May 12, 2020
Made some outfits. #acnhdesign #cosplay #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #supermario #acnhcosplay pic.twitter.com/mLTFb0JUyp
— Notorious R.O.S.E. (@1upRoseCosplay) May 11, 2020
The Luigi hat & Link outfit are from the 3DS Kisakae commercial. I also made variants of Luigi's hat for Peach, Daisy, Mario, Yoshi, & Rosalina. #LegendofZelda #SuperMario #ACNHDesign #ACNH #Luigi #Mario #PrincessPeach #PrincessDaisy #Rosalina #Yoshi #ToonLink pic.twitter.com/64UOTAvJwc
— Sydney (@lady_daylily) May 12, 2020
Finally got my clothes shop so I can share my custom designs! Part 1 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/onxj6sLdo7
— Virum (@Virum_SD) March 31, 2020
Anime
Animal Crossing’s custom designs are like a treasure trove for anime fans. We’ve listed some down below (and we still want to keep adding more). See designs from Howl’s Moving Castle, Haikyuu!!, Inuyasha, One Piece, and more!
Howl Design# #AnimalCrossingDesign #ACNHDesign #anime#pokemon #ghibli #howl #howlsmovingcastle #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/2wb3ug1jYM
— Alejandro Hernández (@Temok_OwO) April 14, 2020
Code has been posted 🥰 y’all wanting to use my design MAKES ME SO FREAKIN HAPPY. All Sesshomaru stans are welcome 🙌🏻
My creator code is 7163 5117 8241 💕 #ACNHDesign #anime pic.twitter.com/C5kmnRPVPi
— 🏮 ARUUU OF TSUSHIMA 🏮 (@DeputyARUUU) April 3, 2020
Rimuru Tempest #ACNHdesign set from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime #anime! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/RUCrkk61sE
— Lei 🌺 ANCH (@acnh_lei) May 23, 2020
My first #ACNHdesign! Luffy Set from One Piece. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/tj3njqF8Wr
— Lei 🌺 ANCH (@acnh_lei) May 23, 2020
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #acnhdesign #anime #manga #hunterxhunter #hxh
I just wanted to give Kurapika a good life lol pic.twitter.com/xUPM3zkpi1
— Mavis 🌟 (@AJ_Mavis) April 17, 2020
There is a distinct lack of CLAMP clothing for #ACNH and I decided to fix that.
Behold: Fai D. Flourite! ✨ the one, the only, the first blonde anime character to steal my heart 😩💕#ACNHDesign #CLAMP #TsubasaReservoirChronicle pic.twitter.com/VtDp6MjDRb
— Cassie (@cassavey) May 20, 2020
DRAGON DRAGON WHOS GOT THE DRAGON—- 😁 for the fans of Goku #dbz #goku #acnh #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #NintendoSwitch #nintendo #dragonballz #anime #workout #exercise #customdesign #acnhdesign pic.twitter.com/g6O0iXe2IM
— Natarii 💕 (@msnu07) April 20, 2020
wow a design that no one asked for in acnh from a lowkey lgbt positive anime/manga i adore to this day. nyways watch ouran #acnh #acnhdesign pic.twitter.com/mtsTuLp6v4
— bitter (@cherrycccoke) May 3, 2020
In honor of the Bleach anime returning, I recreated Kyoraku's outfit #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/UhU5FJu4jk
— ✧ 5’1” energy ✧ (@Anjellious) March 28, 2020
soo i made msby black jackals and schweiden adlers kimono#ACNHDesign #ACNH #haikyuu pic.twitter.com/yfIXtGirCs
— a little rain 📌 SHOP OPEN (kny charms) (@Ptitepluie) April 26, 2020
If anyone is interested in my haikyuu clothes design, here is my creator ID #acnh #acnhdesign #haikyuu #haikyu pic.twitter.com/YnBeImLinD
— mimi (@mimijune) June 30, 2020
Pokemon
We will always want to relive our pokemon-hunting dreams, even if it’s through ACNH! Here are some of our favorite – and cute – custom designs.
歴代サトシコスのマイデザコード一覧
キャップとトップス以外はテキトーにそれっぽい色のやつを選んでください#あつまれどうぶつの森 #マイデザイン #ポケモン #サトシ #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/UGh69FJKd9 pic.twitter.com/YjnVnWyfvS
— おろしぽん酢 (@salmon_eaterrr) March 25, 2020
made funny outfit #ACNH #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/DPxGIFeDRY
— Speci (@SpeciToS) April 1, 2020
Part 2 custom designs #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/E7MShuZIwS
— Virum (@Virum_SD) March 31, 2020
Custom designs in ACNH isn’t only limited to clothes or headwear. In fact, you can design flags, wall decorations, floor decorations, and more! Some players even use this opportunity to recreate their favorite places in ACNH! Players upload their custom designs anywhere on the web besides Twitter. In fact, someone made a website just for sharing their designs! If you want to see more creative designs (and maybe, even upload your own), you can visit Nook’s Island!
I made a cloak design inspired by my favourite Lord of the Rings character #lordoftherings #lotr #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHdesign pic.twitter.com/8XTBaIJ7ai
— börd (@therobinwing) April 1, 2020
