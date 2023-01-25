What date and time will Al Sancak bolum (episode) 2 release around the world, and how can you watch the Turkish series for free online?

Mehmet Bozdag is arguably one of the most accomplished showrunners working in the Turkish entertainment industry.

His latest creation, Al Sancak, has made an impressive start to its action-packed special-ops first season, with the series making its global debut on TRT1 last week.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Al Sancak episode 2, including the release date, time, and preview trailer for the next bolum.

Al Sancak bolum (episode) 2 is scheduled to premiere around the world on Thursday, January 26.

As confirmed by both the official Twitter page and showrunner Mehmet Bozdag, the second episode from Al Sancak will be broadcast via TRT1 at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

Turkish Time – 8 PM

Pakistan Time – 10 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

The new episode will then be made available to watch online via the official YouTube channel and website.

Whilst a specific release time for YouTube viewing has not been confirmed, Al Sancak bolum 1 was made available at the following international times, as revealed in a link analysis via YouTube Upload Time:

Pacific Time – 2 PM

Eastern Time – 5 PM

British Time – 10 PM

European Time – 11 PM

Turkish Time – 8 PM

Pakistan Time – 3 AM

India Time – 3:30 AM

Philippine Time – 6 AM

Fans should note that the described times for YouTube viewing have not been officially confirmed, and were only correct for episode 1 on January 19.

The Al Sancak cast includes:

Ugur Gunes as Infantry Captain Ali Banazli

Gulsim Ali as Nadia Ivanov

?dris Nebi Ta?kan as Marine Corps Lieutenant Aras Güneri

Ahmet Yenilmez

Gozde Turker as Asli Captain

Ahmet Olgun Sünear as Infantry Specialist Sergeant Selçuk Türker

Emre Dinler as Infantry Captain Cengiz Uslu

Eslem Akar as Pearl

Tezhan Tezcan as Infantry Petty Officer Senior Sergeant ?smail Koca

Caglar Sayin as Infantry Petty Officer First Sergeant Hüseyin Kümü?

Fatih Guhan as Infantry Petty Officer Senior Sergeant Süleyman Özer

Omer Faruk Aran as Infantry Petty Officer First Sergeant Bora Cans?z

Ridvan Aybars Level as Marine Corps Captain Selim Atakan

Murat Ince as Infantry Petty Officer Sergeant Major Mustafa ?nal

Melih Ozdogan as Infantry Master Sergeant Sabri Kandemir

Sibel Aytan

Cem Kurtoglu as General Sacit

Osman Soykut

Abidin Yerebakan

Tevfik Erman Kutlu

Zeynep Armchair as Amy

