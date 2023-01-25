Al Sancak dizisi bolum 2 release date, time and trailer confirmed for new series
What date and time will Al Sancak bolum (episode) 2 release around the world, and how can you watch the Turkish series for free online?
Mehmet Bozdag is arguably one of the most accomplished showrunners working in the Turkish entertainment industry.
His latest creation, Al Sancak, has made an impressive start to its action-packed special-ops first season, with the series making its global debut on TRT1 last week.
Here is everything that fans need to know about Al Sancak episode 2, including the release date, time, and preview trailer for the next bolum.
Al Sancak bolum 2 release date and time
Al Sancak bolum (episode) 2 is scheduled to premiere around the world on Thursday, January 26.
As confirmed by both the official Twitter page and showrunner Mehmet Bozdag, the second episode from Al Sancak will be broadcast via TRT1 at the following international times:
- Pacific Time – 9 AM
- Eastern Time – 12 PM
- British Time – 5 PM
- European Time – 6 PM
- Turkish Time – 8 PM
- Pakistan Time – 10 PM
- India Time – 10:30 PM
- Philippine Time – 1 AM
The new episode will then be made available to watch online via the official YouTube channel and website.
Whilst a specific release time for YouTube viewing has not been confirmed, Al Sancak bolum 1 was made available at the following international times, as revealed in a link analysis via YouTube Upload Time:
- Pacific Time – 2 PM
- Eastern Time – 5 PM
- British Time – 10 PM
- European Time – 11 PM
- Turkish Time – 8 PM
- Pakistan Time – 3 AM
- India Time – 3:30 AM
- Philippine Time – 6 AM
Fans should note that the described times for YouTube viewing have not been officially confirmed, and were only correct for episode 1 on January 19.
The Al Sancak cast includes:
- Ugur Gunes as Infantry Captain Ali Banazli
- Gulsim Ali as Nadia Ivanov
- ?dris Nebi Ta?kan as Marine Corps Lieutenant Aras Güneri
- Ahmet Yenilmez
- Gozde Turker as Asli Captain
- Ahmet Olgun Sünear as Infantry Specialist Sergeant Selçuk Türker
- Emre Dinler as Infantry Captain Cengiz Uslu
- Eslem Akar as Pearl
- Tezhan Tezcan as Infantry Petty Officer Senior Sergeant ?smail Koca
- Caglar Sayin as Infantry Petty Officer First Sergeant Hüseyin Kümü?
- Fatih Guhan as Infantry Petty Officer Senior Sergeant Süleyman Özer
- Omer Faruk Aran as Infantry Petty Officer First Sergeant Bora Cans?z
- Ridvan Aybars Level as Marine Corps Captain Selim Atakan
- Murat Ince as Infantry Petty Officer Sergeant Major Mustafa ?nal
- Melih Ozdogan as Infantry Master Sergeant Sabri Kandemir
- Sibel Aytan
- Cem Kurtoglu as General Sacit
- Osman Soykut
- Abidin Yerebakan
- Tevfik Erman Kutlu
- Zeynep Armchair as Amy
By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]