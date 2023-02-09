Al Sancak episode 4 has been delayed due to coverage of the earthquake, with Dizilah now confirming the new release date online.

Humanitarian aid from around the world is being shipped, driven, and flown into Turkey and Syria in response to the horrific earthquake earlier this week.

Whilst international charities and governments do their part, the Turkish entertainment industry continues to provide much-needed support to the victims from a much shorter distance.

Whilst Al Sancak bolum 4 has understandably been delayed due to the earthquake, Dizilah has now confirmed what date the new episode will release worldwide.

Al Sancak episode 4 delayed due to earthquake coverage

Al Sancak bolum 4 was originally scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 9; however, the latest episode will be delayed following the tragic earthquake earlier this week.

The series overview page on Dizilah has just been updated; confirming that Al Sancak episode 4 will release now on Thursday, February 16.

Countless ongoing TV shows from Turkey have been postponed due to coverage of the disaster, including last night’s scheduled episode of Kurulus Osman.

“Al Sancak series will not be broadcast on Thursday, February 9th due to the special live broadcast to be held on TRT1 after the earthquake disaster in our country.” – Aspor News.

In place of Al Sancak, the TRT1 main news bulletin will be shown followed by a joint news broadcast from 8:30 PM local time.

New episodes of Al Sancak are broadcast on TRT1 at 8 PM Turkish time, with the show then being released on YouTube approximately three hours later.

“We wish Allah’s mercy to the citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake in Kahramanmara?, which was felt in many parts of our country, and a speedy recovery to the injured. Get well soon Turkey!” – TRT1 statement.

Ac?m?z ne kadar büyükse, gayretimiz, imkanlar?m?z, birli?imiz de o kadar büyük. Bu tarihi felaketin üstesinden Millet-Devlet el ele vererek gelecek, yaralar?m?z? beraber saraca??z. Dualar?m?z bölgedeki vatanda?lar?m?z ve sahadaki kahramanlar?m?zla.



?imdi #TekYürek olma vakti. ?? pic.twitter.com/IqnVWXZ1a1 — Zahid SOBACI (@zahidsobaci) February 8, 2023

TRT sends humanitarian aid to disaster zone

In the hours after the horrific earthquake, Bozdag Films were quick to send humanitarian aid to the disaster zone in the form of electrical generators and trailer caravans from their various sets.

TRT has also shared a statement to their Twitter page acknowledging that they were sending “Caravans, mobile toilets, light sources, trucks, radios, heaters used in TRT’ documentary, film and series productions.”

Additionally, coats, sweaters, fleeces, combed cotton, beanies, gloves, shoes, and bags will be made available in association with Red Crescent.

“We believe that our ancestors who overcame all difficulties with the awareness of unity and solidarity with the strength we receive, we will overcome these days as soon as possible we will wrap it up. We pray for God’s mercy to our citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake. Mercy, mercy to the bereaved relatives and the grieving family members who share this deep grief. We extend our condolences to our citizens.” – TRT1 statement.

Please consider donating what you can to response teams including AFAD, AHBAP, and the Turkish Red Crescent.

Bozda? Film olarak set karavanlar? ve jeneratörlerimizi deprem bölgesi için an itibariyle yola ç?kard?k. Sa? salim bölgeye intikal etmesini diliyoruz. Yolunuz aç?k olsun.#Geçmi?OlsunTürkiye pic.twitter.com/5LIzpckKpE — Mehmet Bozda? (@mmehmetbozdag) February 7, 2023

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

