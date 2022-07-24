All Rise season 3 episode 8 Release date and time

The OWN Network’s All Rise came back this year with its much-awaited Season 3, and so far, the latest season has blessed us with seven episodes. We are close to Episode 8’s release, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

The third season of the American TV show premiered its first episode on June 7, 2022, and since then, it has been loved by viewers worldwide. When CBS canceled the show after two seasons, it got picked up by OWN network for a third season. Like the previous seasons, the new season is also good enough to keep the fans intrigued by the show.

All Rise | Season 3 Official Trailer | OWN BridTV 10185 All Rise | Season 3 Official Trailer | OWN https://i.ytimg.com/vi/i2mNupODk10/hqdefault.jpg 1019084 1019084 center 32600

All Rise Season 3 Episode 8 will be broadcasted on OWN on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:00 PM PT/ET. International fans can expect to get the TV series on other streaming platforms, including Hulu, Sling, DirectTV Streaming, and Fobo TV, on the next day.

What happened in the previous episode of All Rise?

Mark Callan assists Sara while Lola is traumatized after witnessing the happenings in the courtroom. Sara has been fighting the case from the victim’s side, and everything seems to be going well until she gets injured after getting punched by the victim’s husband accidentally.

Things are about to get real different in courtroom 802. Get ready for an all-new episode of #AllRise, Tuesday at 8|7c on @owntv. pic.twitter.com/cV9OSF4LhB — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) July 22, 2022

Later, Gloria calls Emily to ask where she has been. On the other side, Mark and Amy witness a car fleeing after hitting someone. Mark immediately calls the authorities without wasting a minute and rushes toward the victim. Lola’s ex turned out to be the driver’s lawyer.

Gloria is shocked to find Emily at a shady place, so she rebukes her. In Luke’s arson case, the fire investigator turned out to be the one who put the fire when no one was around on the site. Luke’s client gets freed from all the charges, and his former boss even approaches him to offer a job.