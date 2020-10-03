There’s a lot of debate whether original anime adaptations should be left alone or not. Some would say that when something’s good, it’s better to leave it alone. However, you can’t deny that there are several reasons as to why anime remakes – or reboots – are a good thing. Anime remakes are a great way to introduce the old anime shows to new fans. It can also be a way of updating the anime series – whether in terms of animation or art style, or the story when Japanese animation studios have more source material (aka mangas). Furthermore, anime remakes can reignite our love for anime classics that old fans grew up watching – especially when they nail the remake. On that note, we’re listing down some of what we think are anime remakes that are better than the original.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

While Fullmetal Alchemist is a great anime, the remake Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood takes it a step higher. Fullmetal Alchemist is an anime dear to a lot of people because most probably, it’s their introduction to the world of anime.

The story of Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the things that made it stand out from the others. Both versions of the anime do a great job telling the story from manga to anime. However, it’s probably because Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is much more faithful to the source material. Plus, it didn’t mess with the ending unlike the original anime which is a plus with the fans. You might think that they’re just the same story so it doesn’t matter which version you’ll watch. But there is a reason why Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood holds the top spot of the top anime list on MyAnimeList despite being a 10-year-old anime series.

Hunter x Hunter

Speaking of being a part of MyAnimeList’s top anime list, Hunter x Hunter (2011) is actually just a spot below Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The reason is simple why the 2011 version is better than the 1999 version: the story is finally complete. The only thing the 1999 version lacks is that it ended prematurely – and it’s not the animators’ fault.

Production of the anime back then was forced to stop just before the Chimera Ant arc because there was not enough source material. This is unfortunate since the Chimera Ant arc is probably one of the best in the series. It wasn’t until 2011 when the arc was finished. That’s when the animation studio decided to do the whole story from scratch rather than restarting the old anime.

Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket is one of the more popular anime shows of the shoujo genre. The 2001 version remains to be a classic for fans but since the manga was still not completed during its airing, the anime ended up having a vague ending.

However, fans were delighted to know that Fruits Basket was going to have another go at anime when its reboot was announced. Currently, the remake has two seasons, and a third (and final) season was confirmed for next year. What makes this remake better than its original is the audience can finally see the faithful adaptation of the manga. Characters not shown in the original was in the remake, and they were able to execute Fruits Basket‘s story well. Moreover, the art style and animation of the remake is so different from the original.

Hellsing Ultimate

Just like the other anime shows we’ve mentioned above, Hellsing Ultimate is better because of its loyal adaptation to the manga.

However, you can’t blame Hellsing for that, since the manga – like Fruits Basket – was ongoing that time. They resorted to making up a portion of the anime when it caught up with the manga. In fact, they created their own villain called Incognito, a vampire, for the sake of the story. Obviously, it didn’t go well as it didn’t give justice to the characters, nor the story. Fans of the show and the manga would suggest to just watch Hellsing Ultimate instead of the original, because it is THAT superior. Plus, Hellsing Ultimate has better animation.

Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works

While technically not a remake of the orginal Fate/Stay Night anime, Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works is actually a remake of the movie. Unlimited Blade Works is a look at the Fate/Stay Night anime from a different perspective.

One thing you have to know about this series is that it’s based on a visual novel. How the story goes actually depends on the reader’s choices. This means that the story has alternative endings. An anime adaptation will obviously have one ending which the audience may not like. This is what happened with the original Unlimited Blade Works movie. On top of having an ending that the fans hated, they felt that the movie rushed the pacing of the story; trying to pack a lot of things in one film. The remake fixed all of those problems: a different ending, plus a great pacing of the story and much more polished.

