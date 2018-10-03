7 Awesome Fictional Schools We All Want

Ahh school, faint sweet memories of impromptu bowel movements, love letters, and learning how to cheat tests. Without a doubt, school is both the most cringy and still the most important part of a person’s life. It also one of the most stressful, hence, a lot of us often resorted to our own ways to deal with academic pressure, like seeking some assistance, particularly economics homework help, or chemistry homework help. Not unlike what is happening in fictional schools.

Speaking of which, there are also other methods which do not involve tackling the problem directly, but rather escaping from it. One of the most popular ways to escape is through science-fiction or fantasy novels, TV shows, and movies whose own respective fictionally contained universes have their own versions of schools. So a lot of us pretty much daydream during class hours about being in another school, albeit a more fun one. Brings back memories, huh? Of course, some fictional schools are better than the others, and these are probably the most awesome ones we would all love to enroll in:

Starfleet Academy (Star Trek)

Whether you are a Kirk or a Spock, you probably will fit in or will want to in Starfleet Academy of the Star Trek fictional universe. Unfortunately, this Academy involves a lot of math and physics, it does, after all, involve space travel. But hey, enduring math is a small price to pay for a chance to bamboozle a stuck-up Vulcan in a Kobayashi Maru test.

Jedi Academy (Star Wars)

Lightsabers, some form of telekinesis, mind tricks, and being an all-around badass fighter-monk. Who could say no to enrolling in a Jedi Academy? Though you would have to show a certain aptitude to the force to be accepted. A word of warning, though, prepare to be celibate for the rest of your life… come to think of it, that is probably the reason why there are so many Siths, imagine being in your college years and trying to abstain in sex…

Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters (X-Men)

Let’s face it, we are all different to a certain degree. That is what makes Charles Xavier, a.k.a. Professor X’s school so appealing to us, because he lets you focus on the things you are good at. Of course, if being indestructible and having claws or shooting lasers out of your eyes is what you are good at, well, bonus points then and a full scholarship, maybe. Oh, and when you graduate, you get to wear yellow-and-black leotards that enhance your butt instead of togas, how cool is that?

Time Lord Academy (Doctor Who)

Imagine being taken away from your family at the age of eight. Then afterward being forced to look into the Untempered Schism, a gap in space-time that causes some onlookers to go mad. Sounds fun? Well, if you thought PhDs take too long to finish, wait until you enter the Time Lord Academy, you don’t get to graduate until after centuries of training. Don’t worry, your immortality is taken care of via fully paid scholarship, as long as you don’t go mad with the time traveling and the endless amount of knowledge, truly one of the greatest learning methods in all of the fictional schools mentioned here.

The Citadel (A Song of Ice and Fire/Game of Thrones)

I know, I know, why the hell is this included in the list, right? It makes apprentice scholars clean the chamber pots of grumpy old Maesters of Westeros, courtesy of Samwell Tarly’s graphic portrayal. However, this is probably one of the only safe places in Westeros where seeing a corpse on a street or an infant massacre is just a regular Tuesday. So if you find yourself stuck in the fantasy meatgrinder created by George R.R. Martin, go to the Citadel, you will not regret it and you will also get to live old, making the Citadel one of the safest fictional schools ever.

Ninja School ( Naruto)

Here you go you weeaboos. While there have been newer anime schools out there, like the one from My Hero Academia, the ninja academy of Konohagakure from Naruto seems to be more fun. Learn how to make shadow clones, breathe fire through your mouth, or make your own unique style of ninjutsu while having a love/hate relationship with your perfect emo best friend is what school is all about. If that’s not enough to entice you, you also get a full scholarship if you happen to have a nine-tailed monster imprisoned in your belly.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Harry Potter)

The one and the only. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is the school away from school where you would never want to leave, even if the Potions Master is giving you a hard time. Whether you are a Gryffindor, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw, you will love to be in this school… oh yeah, there’s also this house called Hufflepuff, but we don’t talk about them. As an added bonus: full scholarship if you have a lightning scar on your forehead and a dark lord is trying to kill you. Hence, the school is not that safe, there is also a giant killer snake in the girl’s bathroom, and a troll in the dungeon… thought you ought to know.

You might also like: