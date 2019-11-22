If you love going on a cooking binge for Thanksgiving, and you’re planning on impressing everyone with your skills in the kitchen, you’ll need something to go with your role.

Even if you’re going the traditional Thanksgiving dinner way – and not this jaw-dropping Chthurkey – it’s more fun, not to mention practical, to have a geeky apron as cover.

After all, you never know what mischief the gremlins in your oven or grill might come up with.

Here are 10 awesomely geeky aprons to keep help keep you safe and clean in the kitchen, Thanksgiving or not. Oh, and some of them are on sale, so best get them now.

Geeky aprons

1. Starfleet Aprons

What better way to give thanks for (the real) Spock – rest his soul – this Thanksgiving?

2. Darth Vader Apron

If you prefer the dark side, then this apron is the better choice. Just make sure you don’t burn the turkey.

3. TARDIS Apron

Even if you’re serving only fish fingers and custard, you’ll still want this apron. It’s bigger on the inside. For real.

4. Dinner Is Coming Apron

You’ll be loved or hated, depending on how fast you deliver on your apron’s promise AND how dinner turns out. In any case, if your party are GoT fans, then you’ll already have a big edge. Unless they hate the Starks. Then they suck.

5. Vintage Wonder Woman Apron

I have no words for this apron, so let’s hear it straight from the horse’s mouth:

With a bodice and underskirt as red as Elizabeth Arden’s ‘Red Door’ lipstick, a top skirt as blue as a first prize ribbon, a belt and ties as yellow as sunshine itself, and stars that are as white as lightening, your new magnificently heroic Wonder Woman apron has been fashioned to shake up the mundane.

Oh, find a lasso to go with it.

6. Vintage Harley Quinn Apron

Be a badass in the kitchen with this apron. An advantage: no one will be eager to complain if your creations aren’t exactly delectable.

7. Deadpool Apron

Crazy. Funny. Much like Harley.

Your guests won’t know what’s coming, but they’re sure to have a blast with you and Deadpool, so it’s all good.

8. Mario Apron

One-up everyone else with this apron and don’t be stingy on the mushroom.

9. Iron Apron

There’s a human underneath all that metal armor and humans get hungry. So get off the garage and head over to the kitchen, start cooking some turkey the mechanical way.

10. The Grillfather Apron

The one apron to rule them all. As of this writing, this apron is at 49% off, so go for!

11. Science Of Cooking Apron

Make sure everyone understands how serious and scientific your task is to cook a turkey. The kitchen is your laboratory!

12. Princess Saver Apron

Save Princess Zelda, Hyrule, and of course, the Thanksgiving dinner with this Triforce apron.

13. Breaking Bread Apron

Don’t you dare let anyone cook in your territory– er, the kitchen! Because no one else can cook that Thanksgiving turkey to 99.1 percent perfection. Remember, you’re the one who cooks!

14. Overwatch Apron

Get your game on and your flame on for your grill with these Overwatch gaming cooking accessory.

15. Cook Mathematically

You might find it hard to swallow, but cooking actually requires a lot of math. Thankfully, the results of your equations are a lot more rewarding… and delicious!

Why Thanksgiving Is Secretly the Best Geek Holiday

Amazon links are affiliates