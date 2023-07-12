Not everybody knows about the interesting connection between Bart Simpson and his voice actress Nancy Cartwright to the Church of Scientology.

Having made frequent media appearances over the years in which she is always more than happy to ‘do the voice’, Nancy Cartwright, aka the voice of Bart Simpson, is arguably the best-known and most recognized actress in The Simpsons cast. But many people are only now starting to learn of Cartwright’s connections to the controversial Church of Scientology, of which the TV star is allegedly a prominent member.

Nancy Cartwright and Bart Simpson’s Scientology link explained

There comes a moment in every Simpsons fan’s life when they realize that Bart is voiced by a woman, though fewer people tend to realize that the same woman is reportedly a long-term member of and donator to the new religious movement, the Church of Scientology.

Cartwright is believed to have first joined the church when The Simpsons was in its infancy back in 1991, and in years since the voice actress has seemingly risen up the ranks of the organization.

Not only does Cartwright subscribe to the belief system promoted by the widely-maligned spiritual group, but she puts her money where her mouth is too.

Back in 2007, the mind behind Ralph Wiggum’s signature ‘Hah hah!’ line reportedly donated a whopping $10 million to the organization – suggesting that The Simpsons movie released the same year paid rather well.

Cartwright got into hot water over Bart involvement

In 2009, however, Cartwright received pushback when she was reported to have used Bart’s voice in a message promoting a Scientology event.

Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Catalyst Content Festival

Though Cartwright was quick to stress that it was she who was speaking, Bart’s unmistakable voice could reportedly be heard uttering phrases such as “Hey, what’s happening man, this is Bart Simpson!” and “It’s gonna be a blast man!” while describing an event at the California Scientology center that Cartwright was set to appear at.

Simpsons showrunner Al Jean was quick to distance the show from Scientology, telling fans “The Simpsons does not, and never has, endorsed any religion, philosophy or system of beliefs any more profound than Butterfinger bars.”

Cartwright reportedly receives Scientology acknowledgment

Though she first made headlines over Scientology in the 2000s, recent headlines would suggest that Cartwright is still very much involved in the organization that has often been described as cult-like.

In May this year, The Daily Mail reported that Cartwright’s donations to the church had now exceeded $20 million, making her one of the biggest benefactors to the religious movement.

The reports stated that for her contributions, Cartwright had reached Patron Excalibur With Honors status, for which she was awarded a trophy by Scientology CEO David Miscavige.

Cartwright is believed to have told readers of Impact magazine, a publication available to Scientology members, that the trophy was “the most beautiful acknowledgment” she had “ever received in (her) entire life.”

