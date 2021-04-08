Be A Hero With These Super Drinks

Whether your favorite superhero is a DC or Marvel hero, just remember that they all possess qualities and abilities that are equally admirable and important. So if you want to channel the inner hero in you, we believe that you can do so with these superhero drinks. A disclaimer though – these won’t actually give you the power of flight, lightning speed, invincibility, or superhuman strength. BUT some of these drinks may certainly make you feel like you do. So enjoy your favorite hero’s drink or why not even try them all (just remember to drink responsibly!).

Superman: Vodka Red Bull

If there’s any drink that befits Superman, it would be a Vodka Red Bull. This super-charged drink combines both caffeine and alcohol, giving anyone who drinks it that extra boost of energy. Be careful though because this drink, also called Liquid Cocaine, comes with risks. Just know your limits because this drink is a hell of a lot of fun!

Iron Man: Dirty Martini

The classic Dirty Martini is the best drink that we can come up with for this genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist. This drink screams sophistication with a touch of rebellion. It is also said that Dirty Martini drinkers are lots of fun at parties. All of which are perfect ways to describe the incomparable Tony Stark.

Batman: Dark & Stormy

A Dark and Stormy is a highball cocktail made with dark rum, ginger beer, and a slice of lime. Those who drink this are mysterious and alluring and enjoy the finer things in life – just like our dark and brooding superhero. Batman is certainly a tough guy, but with a soft edge.

Thor: Spirytus Stawski

If you’re wondering what this drink is, it’s probably one of the strongest in the world. Only a God like Thor could probably take this straight without getting hammered, if you know what I mean. So if you’re up for the challenge, go try this one out. Many say this drink is “death in a bottle with a hellish burning aftertaste”. Maybe this one’s Lucifer’s drink too, huh?

Deadpool: Negroni

Now, Deadpool is probably the craziest superhero of the bunch, thus being an acquired taste. The Merc with a Mouth’s dark humor and total disregard for basic human etiquette makes him just as bitter as a Negroni. On the flip side, the vermouth and orange garnish add enough sweetness to balance it out. Same goes for Deadpool because deep down his snarky exterior, we know he has a heart of gold. Nah, just kidding. He’s an ass through and through.

Captain Marvel: Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned is one of the world’s first cocktails, being invented in 1880. To this day, it remains to be one of the most popular drinks. In fact, it was named the No. 1 best-selling cocktail in 2020. I guess after all these years, it’s just as dependable, tasty, timeless, and a downright favorite – much like Captain Marvel.

Black Panther: Heart of Wakanda

This Heart of Wakanda cocktail drink is specially made for Black Panther fans. This recreates the very same drink given to T’Challa when he became the King of Wakanda, giving him superhuman strength. The heart-shaped herb is powered by Vibranium, Wakanda’s cherished element and life source.

Catwoman: Manhattan

A good Manhattan can make you feel like a true class act that perfectly describes our feline friend. Catwoman is a confident risk-taker with a generous heart. Driven by her pride and passions, she doesn’t take crap from anyone which is why she’s captured Batman’s heart. It isn’t a coincidence that they both channel drinks from NYC.

Aquaman: Water!

This one’s pretty much a given lol.

Incredible Hulk: Absinthe

Absinthe is pretty much a silent green killer of a drink much like our green, not-so-silent superhero. Absinthe drinkers aren’t afraid to push their limits, even crossing the point of no return. The same can be said with the Hulk when he loses his temper and just turns into the beast that we all love.

Black Widow: Moscow Mule

Nothing is befitting the former Russian spy Natasha Romanova aka. the Black Widow. This drink may not give you her combat skills, but it might just give you the confidence to pull off a black skintight suit. Yes, it’s all about confidence, people!

Captain America: Gin and Tonic

Captain America is our strong, sophisticated, dependable, all-American superhero. Ordering a gin and tonic means you’re cool and pretty much traditional. This, of course, doesn’t mean boring, but we all know Captain America is a stand-up, play-by-the-rules kind of guy.

Iron Fist: Rum Punch

Okay, so we mainly chose this drink for the *punch*line (get it? lol)

Wonder Woman: Tequila Shot

As an all-around goddess, superhero, ambassador, badass, Wonder Woman doesn’t even have time for nonsense. This is why a tequila shot is straight up her (and my) go-to drink! For many, tequila shots can even be a weapon used for some honesty – somewhat like a Lasso of Truth, don’t you agree?

