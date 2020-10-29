Beef Up Your LEGO Collection With a Brick Loot Subscription Box

Any LEGO fan – AFOL or kiddo – knows that you can never have too many bricks. That’s why a Brick Loot subscription box is essential if you have a deep desire for LEGO.

Built in 2013 by (then) 9-year-old Parker Krex, Brick Loot was born out of the kid’s frustration with his first-ever geek/gamer subscription box. After getting a comic book, a pair of socks, and air freshener, he thought how awesome it would be to get a box filled with LEGO goodies.

Thanks to that experience, we now have a Brick Loot subscription box that won’t disappoint. It works much like any other subscription service, where you choose your subscription level and get the box each month.

The huge difference is that these boxes are put together for LEGO lovers by LEGO lovers. They know what we want and will find useful (or simply fun).

Boxes contain custom kits with LEGO bricks, kits by famous LEGO designers, Brick Loot exclusives, LEGO accessories, custom LEGO minifigs, and other LEGO-compatible products. Each box contains a retail value of more than $48 with 4-8 items. There is always a theme, so you have an idea what’s coming, but the contents will be a surprise. The good kind.

Subscriptions are $27.28 per month (plus $6 shipping in the US, $13 in CA, and $15 internationally), going as low as $24.88 per month if you subscribe for a year.

Why not make sure your brick meter is satisfied every month with a Brick Loot subscription box?

If you’re looking for specific LEGO sets, browse to your heart’s content here.

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. That means we may earn a small amount when you make a purchase – at no extra cost to you. Thank you for your support!