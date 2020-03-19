You really appreciated your flatscreen 1080p HD TV when it first came out. The picture quality definitely beat the old TV it replaced. But now, technology has advanced to the point where watching TV or movies, and playing games on your Xbox is an immersive experience even better than going to the movie theater and watching something on the big screen.

On 4k TVs, Fortnite feels real, and you can see the veins in Duane Johnson’s biceps throb when he’s angry in Hobbs & Shaw.

Maybe you have been considering purchasing a 4k TV for a while, but you didn’t think you could afford it. Well, there is excellent news. The price of 4k TVs has dropped significantly over the last couple of years, and you can now get a decent 4k Ultra HD smart TV for under a thousand dollars.

That’s right. It is pretty easy to find 4k TVs on sale for $1000 or less. When you want to have the very best in picture and sound quality, new 4k TVs are the best way to get what you are looking for, and you can now get them for a decent price.

The difference between recent models and new 4k TVs is that the latter has about four times the number of pixels as a 1080p TV. Eight million pixels to be exact.

When you want completely incomparable sound and picture that makes you feel like you are right inside the action, there is nothing that even comes close to the quality a 4k TV has to offer. Check out this list of killer 4k TVs on sale for under $1000, and get ready to experience the immersive media thrill of 4k.

Best 4K TVs Under $1000

1. Samsung Q60R

The Samsung Q60R comes uses quantum dot technology to deliver a mindblowing range of over a billion dazzling colors. It has Dolby Digital Plus sound output, and WiFi, LAN, and Bluetooth connectivity for multimedia capabilities difficult to match in any other products.

You don’t even have to be disappointed about the lack of current availability of 4k content, because this TV will transform any HD content into 4k.

2. LG 65″ 8600 NanoCell 8 Series 4K Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ

In this model, you can find a full 65 inches of TV for under $1000. 65 inches is the recommended size for the best, fully immersive 4k experience, and this TV comes fully loaded.

It comes with a magic remote and voice controls so you don’t even have to worry about digging through the couch cushions. This smart TV is Google Assistant compatible and comes with LAN, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Its AI ThinQ technology is patented to bring you an integrated media experience like no other.

3. Sony 65″ XBR Ultra HD 4K

This fabulous 4k TV can be found for under $1000 and has four HDMI ports, can connect to the Google Play Store and is compatible with apps found there. You can speak into the remote of this smart TV, so no more fooling around with tiny buttons to navigate to what you want, and the options for settings on this TV are absolutely endless.

4. Hisense 65H9F

This TV is the smartest of the smart TVs with its ability to auto-adjust to any viewing environment and media type. Get a perfectly clear picture no matter what is going on, with the amazing quality of this high definition 4k TV. This TV comes with quantum dot technology in addition to UHD upscaling, meaning you can even watch regular HD programming in 4k quality.

When you want to have a TV viewing experience incomparable to anything anyone has ever seen before, you can now make that happen right in your own living room for under $1000. Make yourself some popcorn, get some candy, and hunker down to spend the next week on the couch after you put one of these systems in your home.

You won’t want to tear yourself away, with these smart TVs with all the options for the highest quality sound and picture experience anywhere. It will be just like you are in the middle of combat when you play Fortnite, and like you are on the Death Star with a lightsaber of your own when you watch Star Wars.

Some smart TVs are compatible with Google Assistant, and you can even use apps from the Google Play App Store on some of them. Never worry again about losing your remote with voice controls, and always have access to the most immersive selection of content through Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, or whichever streaming service you prefer.

You will be surprised at how affordable a 4k TV for sale can be when you do a little shopping. You can even find the 65 inch 4k TVs on sale with a little shopping around. Get out there and find a home theater system that will make it so you never have to spend money on a movie ticket again.