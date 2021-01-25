10 Best Action Romance Anime Series

When it comes to various forms of entertainment, anime in particular, there are some things that all viewers love to see and experience. A little action and romance are two of the most sought after elements. There’s just something about them that makes an anime series all the more exciting. When combined, you have the recipe for an amazing series. With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, it’s high time to catch up on some of the best action romance anime series out there. Here are ten of them that you should definitely check out!

This epic series features one of the cutest couples to ever grace the world of anime – Inuyasha and Kagome. To be more specific, their love story dates 500 years back during Japan’s civil war era with Kagome’s past self, the priestess Kikyo, and half-demon Inuyasha being in love. Believing he was betrayed by Kikyo, Kagome struggles to deal with his growing feelings for the reincarnation of the woman he once loved. Setting their differences aside, they set out on a mission around ancient Japan to find shards of the powerful Shikon Jewel before it falls into the wrong hands.

High schooler, Kyon, encounters the eccentric Haruhi Suzumiya, an erratic girl who declares in school that she only wants to interact with aliens, time travelers, and espers. Haruhi starts her own club, the SOS Brigade, dedicated to meeting supernatural beings. Little does she know that she possesses abilities of her own that can alter the phase of the universe. Together, she and Kyon hunt down aliens, but will a romance brew between them?

The carefree and privileged yet sheltered Princess Yona is the daughter of fascist King II. She enjoys a playful relationship with her childhood friend and bodyguard Son Hak who begins to develop feelings for her. During her sixteenth birthday, her cousin Soo-Won arrives and pays tribute to the princess, only to murder the king. With her own life now in danger, she escapes the castle with Son Hak and soon faces the hardships of the real world.

Rurouni Kenshin (aka Samurai X) is an iconic and cult-favorite anime series that encompasses action and romance. It tells the tale of Meiji swordsman Rurouni Kenshin whose action sequences against various villains are so intense that they seem to come out of a video game. On a deeper note, Kenshin’s story is all about redemption and atonement as signified by his reverse-edged sword and dark past. Amidst all the fight scenes in the series, we also witness Kenshin’s softer side with his endearing interactions with Kaoru.

Shoujo Kakumei Utena

Revolutionary Girl Utena is an anime series with a more progressive and modern take on gender roles and same-sex relationships. In fact, its protagonist, Utena Tenjou, is a teenage girl who wants to become a prince. Her strong-willed personality and tomboyish mannerisms make her an unconventional protagonist, but it also paves the way to a more open line of thinking in today’s society.

Romeo x Juliet

From the title itself, this anime series is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Though majority of the characters and locations are references to the Shakespearean play, its manga adaptation differs extensively from the original. In Neo Verona, Juliet is a 16-year old masked vigilante out to get revenge on House Montague who murdered her family. However, she finds herself torn when she falls for Romeo Montague.

Hataraku Maou-sama!

Also known as The Devil Is a Part-Timer, this anime series focuses on the Demon Lord Satan and his demon generals as they are defeated by Emilia after an attempt to conquer the world of Ente Isla. Satan and his generals are forced to roam modern Tokyo and lead ‘normal’ lives. On Earth, he meets Emi Yusa who is actually Emilia undercover, and they develop feelings for each other. Will these finally two settle their differences?

New and old members of the Little Busters reunite after losing in their first baseball game. Problems arise when Riki Naoe learns the truth behind his narcolepsy, and other mysteries happening on campus. Off the baseball field, he develops feelings for Rin Natsume.

Kinji Toyama is a student training to be a Butei, a person with specialized skills dedicated to hunting down criminals. With the Butei Killer on the loose, Kinji becomes a target and gets attacked. Elite Butei Assault prodigy Aria Holmes Kanzaki, a descendant of Sherlock Holmes, comes to his rescue. Life as they know will never be the same since crossing paths.

Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii (The World is Still Beautiful)

This series focuses on a fixed marriage between Nike, Princess of the Rain Dukedom, and Sun King Livius. Growing up cold and cruel because of his mother’s death, he demands her to call forth the rain to which she refuses. Consequently, he has her thrown in jail. Will a relationship that started as a marriage of convenience turn into a real bond?

