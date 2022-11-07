Looking for the best budget games console storage options guide? Don’t worry, we’ve got players covered.

In the age of digital gaming and physical media on the decline, we need solid storage options for our growing game collections. Yes, there are SSD (Solid State Drive) options and high-speed memory cards that make loading times go quicker, but their pricing reflects said functionality.

We’re talking middle of the road, products that have a good reputation, have good specs but don’t break the bank.

The Western Digital and SanDisk Proposition

Serving as two household names for years when it comes to digital storage devices, Western Digital and SanDisk have players covered this holiday.

We’ve had a play around with a couple of their products that we know our readers will love, so let’s get straight into it:

SanDisk 256 GB Nintendo-Licensed Memory Card For Nintendo Switch

Price £42.99 Dimensions 1.02mm x 14.99mm x 10.92mm Sequential Read Performance Up to 100MB/s Sequential Write Performance Up to 90MB/s

Players can buy memory cards almost anywhere, with places like Wish offering 1 TB cards for peanuts. The problem with ‘bargains’ such as this is that they’re usually full of malware and the read/write speeds are terrible. This means poor performance and a risk of damaging the device its plugged into.

SanDisk is a very reputable company, with many of us using their products for years, so product safety certainly isn’t a concern. With read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectfully, Nintendo Switch owners are going to get a lovely seamless gaming experience on the go or docked.

This is also a good choice for Steam Decks too. Whilst it’s not going to compete with onboard SSD storage, £42.99 for an extra 256GB worth of fast game storage isn’t to be snuffed at.

3 TB WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive for Xbox

Price £99.99 Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 Connector Micro B Compatibility Windows 8.1 +, macOS 10.11 +, PlayStation 4/5 (Used to store PS5 games only), Xbox One/Series X|S (Used to store Xbox Series X|S Games Only)

Once again, we’d recommend going with trusted brands such as WD-BLACK for large storage options for reasons we’ve already discussed. We know this is an Xbox-branded product, but this HDD (Hard Drive Disk) will work on PC, Mac and PlayStation consoles too.

3TB (Terabytes, or 3000GB) is more than enough storage to back up and game the most played from someone’s games library, although Game Pass may give players a run for their money. Games are getting bigger in size every year, which means longer download times. With speeds up to 130MB/s2 on this HDD, it’s quicker to store games and then transfer them to onboard storage than downloading games from PSN and Xbox Store respectfully.

Like to take screenshots and videos on a games console? WD_Black hard drives are great solutions for content creators to store raw footage on. Forget about uploading and downloading, store footage locally and take advantage of those aforementioned high transfer speeds.

It also doubles as a great multimedia drive for those who don’t want to trust pictures and videos to the majesty of the cloud just yet.

