10 Best Call of Duty Games Ranked

October 12th is a monumental day. Why? Because Call of Duty Black Ops 4 arrives, that’s why.

Scheduled to be released for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, chat at the water cooler is the 15th Call of Duty game is perhaps the best one yet.

An in-your-face, grounded, gritty, fluid multiplayer combat monstrosity — Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is sure to not disappoint players and fans. It’s an atypical game, that doesn’t even have a single-player campaign.

Between the massive Zombies offering with 3 full undead adventures at rollout — and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one immense battle royale experience — it’s a win-win situation all around for game participants.

Featuring, too, the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops characters, combat, locations and weapons from the entire Call of Duty Black Ops series … basically, you want this game!

“We made this game with a purpose,” Tony Flame, game designer at Treyarch, explained.

“We wanted to give players more ways to have fun with their friends than any game we’ve made before, so the whole game has different play styles that can be catered to.

“If you’re into playing on your own, spending a few hours on gameplay and story, we’ve got an awesome narrative loop with the specialist missions,” Flame elaborated. “That provides this really cinematic experience.”

Sounds like Call of Duty Black Ops 4 should be this list, right? Well, maybe we’ll swap it out (if it makes the grade) later; though for now, we’ll have to rank just the ones we’ve already put to the test.

That means, we have to consolidate fourteen applicable Call of Duty games into ten front-runners … okay, that’s simple enough! (Trust us, it is not)

We’re honored to present to you the top 10 best Call of Duty games. Check them out below, and have fun snatching the souls out of opposing threats on Black Ops 4!

10 Best Call of Duty Games

1. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

You probably figured out of the Call of Duty games, CoD 4 would be the top pick – true? This is the version that turned the tables around for first-person shooters and much of the gaming world in general. A trailblazer at release and a irrefutable classic now, this is the criterion every new entry must measure up to.

Pioneering multiplayer, particularly on consoles, is the primary reason why. With killstreaks, weapon loadouts, weapon attachments, brilliant map design, compulsive unlocks, the prestige system and player experience levels, among other standouts, Modern Warfare set the foundation that other games would construct upon for over a decade.

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops

The original Black Ops did much to propel the series’ multiplayer forward. It was the first to have weapon personalizations, match recordings and weapon buying with in-game currency. Co-op Zombies mode was tremendously improved over the initial version from World at War.

The introduction of Gun Game — where every kill you get requires you to use a different weapon — is inspired, while going back in time to the ‘60s doesn’t lessen the forceful recoil of the weapons. A Cold War setting turns out to be ideal for Black Ops, with a moral haziness that has the capability to surprise in places, while pitch perfect utilization of The Rolling Stones gives it a flavor that none of the other CoD’s possess.

3. Call of Duty II

Call of Duty 2 is of the greatest World War 2 shooters of all time It was an Xbox 360 launch game, so we’re guessing more persons played this one than the part one. CoD 2 introduced regenerating health, as well. The pad-dampening tension of multiplayer, specially in the one life per round of Search & Destroy. Cutting edge graphics and an unco solid frame-rate (original Xbox 360 games ofttimes struggled).

4. Call of Duty: World at War

We have two words for you: Nazi Zombies! We love Nazi Zombies. On top of that, there were mods! Those were things CoD games used to possess before Modern Warfare 2. Too, it has World War 2 on its side. “Besides the fact I love WWII and history as a whole, I feel World at War had the best atmosphere out of all of the Call of Duty games,” said one CoD fan. “The grittiness, the gun play, the gore, the voice actors, the maps, the scenery, it was all perfect. I truly wish Treyarch or at least CoD as a whole would go back to their WWII roots.”

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 produced the goods once again at a time when other games were still trying to catch up. Spec Ops mode added a daunting two-player cooperative multiplayer experience to the series in addition to the famed competitive death-match mode. CoD MW2 buttressed the series’ cultural cachet with the contentious “No Russian” mission that had players participate in a terrorist attack on a civilian airport.

6. Call of Duty

The original CoD got a lot of things started that other first-person shooters hadn’t devised yet. Set in World War II (which we love!), the game divided its single-player campaign among the three major Allied forces of the U.S., the Soviet Union and Britain. CoD brought a new level of attention to pragmatism in combat and a high-impact sound design, and gameplay features, such as limited weapon capacity and iron sights, defied shooter trends of its day.

7. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

CoD Advanced Warfare introduces the double jump mechanic to the slate, as well as the near future time-frame that has been a steady in recent years. Sledgehammer’s debut campaign often leans a little too heavily on a hokey Kevin Spacey, though makes up for that with some trademark manic set-pieces that stay you careening through levels. There’s too some nifty gadgets that add an extra oomph to the action – especially the grapple hook case. Likewise, the weapon variants in multiplayer only make the impulse to snatch that evasive next upgrade stronger.

8. Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: WWII acted as a return to the series’ World War II roots that many fanatics had been frothing for. The single player incurs a little in the opening half narratively though, overall, bangs those big set piece moments emphatically. Nonetheless, it is the multiplayer that truly wins here. CoD WWII chiefly delivered, offering a vast new multiplayer mode called War, a new, horror-focused hold on Nazi Zombies, and the same delightfully tight shooting that was no longer convoluted by robot dogs and jetpacks.

9. Call of Duty: Black Ops II

The weapon balance and multiplayer maps is what grabs us about CoD Black Ops 2. It’s the first time COD experiments with dual endings to sufficient effect. Fulfilling Strike Force missions and carrying out certain objectives in the main levels dramatically alters the direction of the fable, adding profundity and a reason to come back once the credits roll. A longer enduring – and much more essential – unveiling in multiplayer is the Pick 10 system, which gives greater control of your playstyle and loadout, defining the higher levels of customization the series offers now.

10. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare — vaunts one of the series’ best campaigns. Going intergalactic permits the developer to test different types of gameplay experiences — from zero-gravity shootouts where a grapple hook allows you zoom into cover behind asteroids to dogfighting in a spacejet. There’s not a second of time wasted in a propellant story that finds Infinity Ward getting back to its best. The developer too proves adept of remixing versus reinventing when it comes to the multiplayer, with the Combat Rig System a fit replacement for the Specialists of Black Ops 3. Even Zombies In Spaceland shows to be an unexpected delight, which really, just exemplifies the whole game.