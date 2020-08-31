Have you ever found yourself reading a manga and suddenly realized that hours had passed? Manga is such an immersive reading material that once you find yourself starting, you can’t stop. And sometimes, when the series is still an ongoing one, you’ll find yourself disappointed and impatiently waiting for the next chapter to be released. However, there are manga series that you can read without waiting for the next chapter. See our list below for the best completed manga series to binge read.

Haikyuu!!

Number of Chapters: 402

2020 is the year where a lot of the popular and well-loved manga series have ended, or will be coming to an end. Demon Slayer‘s creator did a surprise announcement that the manga was ending early – its final chapter released last May. Even the creator of One Piece has confirmed that the famous comic is in its final arc (though it’ll end in the next 5 years or so).

Another well-loved manga series that ended just last month is Haruichi Furudate’s creation, Haikyuu!! If you’ve been living under a rock, Haikyuu!! is a volleyball sports manga (with an ongoing anime series) that centers around Shoyo Hinata, and his growth in the sport despite being of short stature. It’s a heartwarming story with well-written characters, great pacing, and an exciting storyline that keeps the readers engaged.

The Promised Neverland

Number of Chapters: 181

Another popular manga series that reached its conclusion this year is The Promised Neverland. While a second season of the anime, and a live action film is coming in the next few months, the manga reached its end last June.

If you’re looking for something supernatural, mystery, and even a bit of drama, The Promised Neverland is a good read. The story is about a group of children happily living in Grace Field House, an orphanage. However, two children living in the house – Emma and Norman – discover the truth about the orphanage and their “Mama”. It’s a thrilling manga series that will keep your pumping and awake at night (since you’ll be binge-reading).

Slam Dunk

Number of Chapters: 276

We’re talking about completed manga series to binge read and so, we shouldn’t forget some of the classics. One such manga is Slam Dunk. The comic ran for 6 years from 1990 to 1996, while the anime ran for 3 years (1993-1996) with 101 episodes. Slam Dunk is such a well-loved series that if you ask manga or anime fans for recommendations, a majority of them will probably recommend Slam Dunk.

Just like Haikyuu!!, it’s a popular sports anime and manga. However, the sport featured in this series is basketball. Slam Dunk follows the story of Sakuragi Hanamichi, a delinquent-turned-basketball player after a girl he fell in love with, Haruko, introduces him to the sport. Initially joined for the girl, but he soon falls in love with the sport and becomes one of the main forces in making his high school an all-star contender in Japan. It’s an enjoyable manga series, especially if you play or love basketball.

Fullmetal Alchemist

Number of Chapters: 108

Another classic, and possibly one of the best manga/anime series out there, is Fullmetal Alchemist. The manga ran for almost 9 years (2001-2010) and has had two anime adaptations, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, both of which did very well.

The story starts off with two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who sets off in a search for the Philosopher’s Stone in order to gain their bodies back after a failed ritual to bring their mother back. They go through a lot in the series, but it also introduces readers to other great characters that they’ll immediately fall in love with. Fullmetal Alchemist is a story that excellently executes different stories that tackle family, corruption, sacrifice, and even an unfair social system.

Naruto

Number of Chapters: 700

A lot of people lamented when Naruto was announced to be ending. This is probably because a lot of people grew up with series, alongside its main character – Naruto – since it ran from 1999 to 2014. A lot of people probably associate Naruto with their childhood, so if you’re looking for a good dose of adventure, Naruto is good binge-read material.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it is basically the story of a young ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, who dreams of becoming Hokage (the strongest Ninja in their village) and at the same time, seeks recognition from his villagers. This is because the Nine-Tailed Fox that almost destroyed their village was sealed inside Naruto when he was an infant. This led the villagers – and their children – to think that he was a monster thus, treating Naruto an outsider. 700 chapters is a lot since Naruto’s story is told in two parts – when he was a kid, and when he was in his teens. While Naruto already reached its conclusion, the story doesn’t actually end there because the creator has an ongoing series called Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which tells the story of his son, Boruto.



