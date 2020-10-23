Cosplay has long been a part of the culture of fandoms. While the practice is much more widely practiced (and take dressing up seriously) in anime and video games, you’ll see some who cosplay movies and TV shows that have fandoms. And within these fandoms, there are popular cosplayers who even have fan following themselves. If you’re an aspiring cosplayer, or interested in getting into cosplay culture, or even just a general fan – here is our list of who we think are the best cosplayers to follow on social media.
What’s amazing about cosplayers is that most of the time, they create their own costumes. A lot of cosplayers we’ve listed are ones who started off doing it as something they love and eventually, became professionals. They’re a great source of inspiration, especially if you just recently started to get into cosplaying. These cosplayers a great resources as well. A lot of them have tutorials on how they get dressed up and how they make their costumes. They also sometimes answer questions from aspiring cosplayers or curious individuals.
Hakken
Ely
Alyson Tabbitha
My Mystique costume! 💙 Do you know what you're doing for Halloween yet? Trying to figure out some safe ideas! Makeup & wig done/worn by me. 🤗 This is not body paint, I'm totally covered in a customized suit. You can see how I did it in my tutorial! 📸 Photography by @DavidLovePhotog Printed suit from @Crazy.Franky I painted all the scales on with puffy t-shirt paint and I modified the neckline & chest. ✂️ Facepaint is from @MehronMakeup 🔵🖌️
Stella Chuu
Yaya Han
“A new path to tread” We did a photoshoot of Enlightened Byleth this week and heavily considered this image for my upcoming 2021 calendar. Ultimately chose a different photo to better fit the layout but I simply love this shot and wanted to share it here. If you’d like to support me, consider grabbing a calendar from my shop – the link is in my bio. Fire Emblem Three Houses is still one of my favorite games of all time and I’m working on another costume from it right now. As for Byleth, I made her in time for Katsucon this year, the only con I attended before the world became a whole lot darker lol. I certainly hope for a new path to tread. A different direction. A more enlightened future. Photo by Brian Boling Costume made by me Dagger/emblem by @thedangerousladies #fireemblemthreehouses #fireemblemcosplay #byleth #fireemblem #videogamecosplay #cosplay
Alodia Gosiengfiao
Katie George
The #shepropchallenge for today is “favorite character you have cosplayed,” and no character has held a special place in my heart longer than Briar Rose/Princess Aurora! I’ve cosplayed MANY other characters that I adore, but when you have competing loves, I figure you go with the first! Photo by @sam_saturn #ardastyle #ardawigs #briarrose #katielovessleepingbeauty #sleepingbeauty #atlantacosplayer #cosplay #sleepingbeautycosplay #disney #disneycosplay #dragoncon2019
Xenia Shelkovskaya
It’s Loki
Handling it herself. More Rey in rough weather, love the mood of these so much. Thank you to @Staticraining (Twitter) I'm especially happy with this shot because my costume and wig look exactly like I wanted l them to. :) #starwarsgeek #starwarsrey #rey #reystarwars #reycosplay #starwarsfandom #reyskywalker #moviecostume
Kiera Please
Diana: Princess of the Amazons ⭐️ [CLOSED] winner is @jocaclo ✨ as promised, a little giveaway that’s open internationally for those who couldn’t enter before ☺️ if you want a chance to win a special edition switch & instax: 1️⃣ like this post 2️⃣ follow this weenie @kieraplease 3️⃣ comment your favorite superhero &/or tag a bud boom! And you’re done. I’ll edit this post with the winner Oct 19❤️
