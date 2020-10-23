Best Cosplayers to Follow on Social Media

by Leave a Comment

Cosplay has long been a part of the culture of fandoms. While the practice is much more widely practiced (and take dressing up seriously) in anime and video games, you’ll see some who cosplay movies and TV shows that have fandoms. And within these fandoms, there are popular cosplayers who even have fan following themselves. If you’re an aspiring cosplayer, or interested in getting into cosplay culture, or even just a general fan – here is our list of who we think are the best cosplayers to follow on social media.

What’s amazing about cosplayers is that most of the time, they create their own costumes. A lot of cosplayers we’ve listed are ones who started off doing it as something they love and eventually, became professionals. They’re a great source of inspiration, especially if you just recently started to get into cosplaying. These cosplayers a great resources as well. A lot of them have tutorials on how they get dressed up and how they make their costumes. They also sometimes answer questions from aspiring cosplayers or curious individuals.

Hakken

Ely

Alyson Tabbitha

Stella Chuu

Yaya Han

View this post on Instagram

“A new path to tread” We did a photoshoot of Enlightened Byleth this week and heavily considered this image for my upcoming 2021 calendar. Ultimately chose a different photo to better fit the layout but I simply love this shot and wanted to share it here. If you’d like to support me, consider grabbing a calendar from my shop – the link is in my bio. Fire Emblem Three Houses is still one of my favorite games of all time and I’m working on another costume from it right now. As for Byleth, I made her in time for Katsucon this year, the only con I attended before the world became a whole lot darker lol. I certainly hope for a new path to tread. A different direction. A more enlightened future. Photo by Brian Boling Costume made by me Dagger/emblem by @thedangerousladies #fireemblemthreehouses #fireemblemcosplay #byleth #fireemblem #videogamecosplay #cosplay

A post shared by Yaya Han – Cosplay Designer (@yayahan) on

Alodia Gosiengfiao

Katie George

Xenia Shelkovskaya

It’s Loki

Kiera Please

You might also enjoy:

How to Take Your Cosplay to the Next Level

10 Geek Characters That Are Difficult to Cosplay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *