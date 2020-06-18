Father’s Day Special: Our Favorite Movie Geek Dads

Movies have given us a variety of dad characters. Cool dads, rich dads, hardworking dads, CIA dads, and even geek dads! Continuing on with our celebration of Father’s Day, we listed down some of our favorite geeky dads below!

Wayne Szalinski (Honey, I Shrunk The Kids)

Wayne Szalinski may be the geekiest dad out there in the movie-verse. What else would you call a scientist and inventor dad who creates a machine that shrinks his kids and his neighbors’ kids? After many failures of trying to get his electromagnetic shrinking machine, and even getting humiliated at a conference. Returning home, he soon realizes that his machine works – except what it shrunk was his kids.

The 1989 film is a well-loved movie that gave way to two sequels: Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, both featuring Wayne’s inventions. In fact, the movie is so well-loved that the franchise is soon returning with another movie. This time, focusing on Wayne’s son who also aspires to be a scientist.

Frank Adler (Gifted)

Chris Evans plays the role of Frank Adler in the movie Gifted, a film about a mathematical genius 7-year-old kid, Mary Adler. Frank is not Mary’s biological dad, but he raised her like his own after Mary’s mother (Frank’s sister) died.

While Mary seems to be the geeky, smart one in the movie dabbling with advanced maths in her age, we can’t deny that Frank is one of those intelligent, geek dads himself. The movie introduces him as someone who repairs boats but it was later revealed in the movie that he was a former Boston University philosophy professor. While Frank may not have inherited the math genius of his sister and niece, he was actually smart – being able to cater to Mary’s needs as a genius and as a kid. A normal person wouldn’t maybe know how to raise a genius, but Frank Adler definitely knew how to deal with Mary, and he was definitely trying his best to become a great father figure to her.

Steve Jobs (Steve Jobs)

Steve Jobs may not be a fictional character and the movie may be biographical, but the work he has done and the invention of the Apple brand totally qualifies him being one of our geeky dads! To be specific, Steve Jobs was a computer geek. What else can we call him when we saw how the invention of the Apple propelled him towards a future that would give birth to the Apple brand and be successful?

The movie, Steve Jobs, covers 14 years of his life from 1984 to 1998. The movie showed his complicated relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisann Brenann, and her then-five-year-old daughter, Lisa. All of that, plus him managing Apple, getting kicked out of the board, building a new company, and becoming the CEO of Apple.

Stephen Hawking (Theory of Everything)

Another geek dad (and non-fictional) on our list is the famous theoretical physicist, Stephen Hawking! A famous physicist and cosmologist, Stephen Hawking is definitely a geek for science and to finding answers about our world. Despite his illness and being given a time frame of two years to live, Stephen continued on with his research on the creation of the universe and black holes. Throughout the years, he gradually lost the use of his limbs and speech. However, this still did not set him back at all, and was even able to publish the bestseller, A Brief History of Time, using a computer with a built-in voice synthesizer.

Like Steve Jobs, Theory of Everything is a biographic film that tells the story of Stephen Hawking from being an astrophysics student who learns of his illness to becoming a world-renowned physicist. The movie also shows his love story with his ex-wife, Jane, how they built a family, and how they divorced as well.

Arthur Weasley (Harry Potter)

While others on our list geek out on science, computers, and even philosophy; Harry Potter‘s Arthur Weasley geeks out on the simplest things: muggle objects. We love him for it and that’s why he’s on our geek dads list! It’s unusual to find someone like Arthur, a pureblood, who is very much interested in muggle objects. He’s very much passionate on the subject that he was even the Head of the Misuse of Muggle Artefacts Office at the Ministry of Magic.

We have plenty of favorite geek-out scenes of his, like that time when he asked Harry – so seriously – on what was the use of a rubber duck (we don’t know as well!), or the time when he asked his boys about the ride on his enchanted flying car. However, the love he holds with muggles and their things go beyond curiosity and fascination. He is also a firm believer that all magicians are equal – whether they’re a pureblood, a mixed, or muggle-born.

