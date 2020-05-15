Podcasts are a great source of entertainment. Over the years, they have become more accessible with the help of Spotify and Apple Music – and some even come in video form on YouTube! While there are different kinds of podcasts out there, geek podcasts are the best things to listen to as they are filled with nuggets of information! That is why we have compiled our 10 geek podcast picks for 2020!

1. The Nerd Room

Image Credit: The Nerd Room

The Nerd Room is a podcast haven for Star Wars, DC, and Marvel fans – because that’s exactly what they talk about! Hosts Tim, Troy, Sunjay, and Carlos talk about anything from news to movie breakdowns to even old-school favorites like Ghostbusters. It’s an insightful podcast that makes you feel like you’re just hanging out with a roomful of fellow nerds.

2. The Infinite Monkey Cage

The question isn't IF aliens exist, it's WHEN they exist(ed) 👽 The Infinite Monkey Cage

📱 Watch the full episode: https://t.co/XjXGZi31lk

🎧 Podcast: https://t.co/EPZsp1gsPS pic.twitter.com/a0IBfpExMH — BBC Radio 4 (@BBCRadio4) March 7, 2020

The Infinite Monkey Cage is one geeky podcast for science lovers. Scientific concepts may be a boring topic to hear about but when you combine a physicist and a comedian in one show, it may not be that boring at all. Physicist Brian Cox and comedian Robin Ince lead the podcast and would sometimes invite over guests for an insightful but entertaining discussion on the wonders of the world.

3. Mostly Lit

Mostly Lit is a podcast made for literature geeks. Hosted by Alex Reads, Raifa Rafiq, and Derek Owusu – three different people with diverse backgrounds – bring some of the most interesting discussions on the table. This geek podcast talks about literary trends, books, and even pop culture – and could go from chill, lighthearted topics to heavier themes found in books. They even sometimes go on to discuss classic literature, praising it but also saying their maybe-controversial opinions.

4. Fall of Civilizations

History buffs will probably fall in love with the Fall of Civilizations podcast. As the title says, the podcast talks about ancient civilizations and how it fell. Why did the civilization collapse? How did it happen? And what must have it felt like to be in the middle of a collapsing civilization. Host Paul Cooper discusses these and more, leaving you intrigued and entertained throughout his whole podcast.

5. Truth & Movies: A Little White Lies Podcast

Image Credit: Acast

Little White Lies is originally a print magazine that features movies and the production staff behind them. Truth & Movies is the magazine’s venture into geek podcasts that features some of their reviewers, led by James Richardson. The podcast discusses anything related to movies – from the latest releases to the great classics to even industry news. Film geeks will be surely entertained by the debate that ensues among the reviewers of the podcast every time they discuss a movie.

6. Hidden Brain

For those who love knowing how to mess with people’s minds, Hidden Brain is the geek podcast for you. Fill up your knowledge bank with psychology, behavior, and find solutions to modern-day problems with Shankar Vedantam – the writer of The Washington Post’s The Department of Human Behavior Column. Combine psychological nuggets with life advice, and Vedantam’s serene tone – and you’ll find yourself a podcast you’d want to listen to over and over again.

7. Kotaku Splitscreen

Image Credit: Podbay

Just like Little White Lies, Kotaku Splitscreen is the podcast child of Kotaku, an online website catered to gaming and gamers. Kotaku Splitscreen is one of the many geek podcasts that talk about gaming. It talks about gaming news, announcements, and of course, insightful discussions on some of today’s popular games, and some that we might have never heard of either. If you’re a fan of Kotaku’s content, you’ll probably enjoy its audio counterpart too.

8. 30 Animals That Made Us Smarter

Image Credit: BBC

30 Animals That Made Us Smarter is definitely one of the more interesting science podcasts out there. A BBC World Service production, the podcast looks at how most of our technology today comes from the biology of animals. Narrated by Patrick Aryee, the podcast tells us how the inspiration for eco-friendly ventilation systems came from termite mounds, or how our tsunami-early warning systems were developed by studying the communication of dolphins, or even how bombardier beetles helped develop more efficient car engines.

9. Binge Mode

Binge Mode is probably one of the best nerd podcasts out there. It has even been recognized by Time Magazine as one of the best podcasts to listen to several times and has even ranked #1 on Apple Podcasts. What makes Binge Mode so appealing to a large number of people is how the deep dive and analyze shows – massive shows that have fandoms, to be exact. Their first show to breakdown was Game of Thrones, next was Harry Potter, and was followed most recently by Star Wars. Not only do they discuss the plots, but also the themes inside the show, what makes the show good, and what makes it not good. No doubt pop culture fans everywhere find the show enjoyable.

10. Song Exploder

Song Exploder is one of those geek podcasts that break down songs. What’s amazing about this music podcast is that it focuses on the song and the musicians. There are hosts, but the podcast mostly gives focus to the musician’s commentary and a step-by-step look at his songwriting process – letting the listeners appreciate the song on a whole new level.

