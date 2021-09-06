September’s here, and one major holiday happening this month is Labor Day. This day is dedicated to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Some of the most exciting things about this holiday are the parades, picnics, and parties. But what we mustn’t forget, of course, are all the Labor Day weekend sales! Is there a better way to reward all your hard work than by grabbing some pretty awesome steals on all things tech and gadgets? I think not. So if you are looking forward to finally getting that phone or laptop that you’ve been eyeing, check out the best geeky gadgets to get on Labor Day weekend below!

The most popular smart speaker with Alexa, the all-new Echo Dot is the go-to entertainment device for any tech-savvy person out there. It has a sleek, compact design that delivers a crisp and balanced sound, making it the perfect device for your smart home. You can even use it on the road with its 8 microphones and far-field technology.

The perfect wireless earphones for those with an active and busy lifestyle. Use it throughout the day for sports, music, or calls, as the Jabra Elite Active 65t ensures security and dependability. With up to 15 hours of use, you can use personalize the sound through the Jabra Sound Plus app. Plus, it’s Apple and Samsung compatible!

The Facebook Portal is a handy gadget that allows you to view photos, listen to music, and make video calls through Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom, and many more apps. You can even set it up to work with Amazon’s Alexa, turning it into a smart speaker. It is currently on sale this Labor Day weekend until September 12, with prices down by $80.

Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuum cleaner is now on sale. Who knew this tiny little machine could do so much cleaning with barely any human supervision? Some of its features include a tangle-free pet hair care technology, anti-bump and anti-fall sensors, a programmable schedule, and a self-charging mechanism. Don’t forget to apply the coupon to get the discount!

Level up your gaming with the ultimate gadget of gaming systems. With an AMD Ryden 9 5900X processor, 32GB RAM, and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU, this CLX set gaming desktop is a great choice for any serious gamer. Don’t expect it to come cheap, as it costs $3,990 (and that’s the sale price), but it’s a great investment.

You can never go wrong with this game which fuses together the universes of Mario and Rabbids. Get your hands on this game exclusive to Nintendo Switch now!

Here’s another practical gadget to help make your busy schedule a little easier. The Gladwell Robot Window Cleaner is powered by intuitive cleaning technology, ensuring that every corner and hard-to-reach area of your windows are clean!

Microsoft’s controllers are not the most popular among the bunch (aka Sony), but it certainly is the choice for many gamers who value great quality controllers. It has great build quality, modularity, wireless charging, and great customization options.

Binge-watching your favorite movies and shows just got a lot more interesting with this projector. It has a superior video and audio system for streaming AND gaming. It will definitely spruce up your home theater system if you plan on going all out.

As much as gaming laptops are concerned, the Razer Blade 15 is one powerful gadget you need. Running on a 10th Gen Intel i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, this laptop will give you the gaming experience you crave for. Its design and backlit keyboard give it a really great look too. Save as much as $300 when you get it at Amazon this Labor Day weekend!

Check out this awesome HyperX gaming mouse which you can get for $15 off from Amazon! It has a cool 360-degree light ring that provides a full range of RGB effects, and a Pixart 3389 sensor for smooth and responsive tracking.

Get lost in your game or music with these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones. With up to 30 hours of battery life, it can also be used to answer calls and activate Alexa.

Amazon’s best-selling smart tv is now on sale at $50 off! The Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch smart TV is a great bang for your buck choice as it rivals other brands such as the Toshiba Smart TV. Make sure your home entertainment system is up to date with this *smart* deal!