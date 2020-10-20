Best Live-Action Remakes from Disney

Disney took a huge task upon themselves by bringing out numerous live-action remakes of the well-loved old school Disney classics. Some were well received, while others struggled under the shadow of the original classic. The remake of Alice in Wonderland and it’s a success as the second highest-grossing film in 2010 was the real motivation Disney needed to start producing back-to-back live-action remakes.

Not all the remakes are a carbon copy of their previous self, rather an inspiration, and it may have backfired for some, but we did an unbiased review purely based on the true story and making of the film. All the movies are available for streaming on Disney’s very own streaming platform Disney Plus, competing with top streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Following are the top 6 Disney Live-Action remakes ever made:

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

An adaptation of the 1991 animated version of Beauty and the Beast storyline. Despite the similarity, Emma Watson’s character of Belle left the audience in awe. Casting couldn’t have been more accurate in this regard. Starring alongside is Dan Stevens, who, despite the heavy costume and CGI effects, made a visible impression from his “beastly” performance, pun intended. The overall look of the film is speaking grandeur in 10 different languages. Moreover, the movie was well-received with a box office success of over $1 billion. Beauty and the Beast outshone its expectations with stunning visuals and an even better direction.

Mulan (2020)

The most anticipated movie of 2020, Live Action Mulan finally made its release on Disney+ with a $30 price tag attached to it after facing constant delays due to Coronavirus. Marketed as the remake of the 1998 animated version of Mulan, the actual story followed the old fable “The Ballad of Mulan,” which brought a relatively fresh and mature look to Mulan’s whole concept. Despite the criticism from Disney stans for cutting out Mushu and all the classic songs, Mulan brought upon a surprise element of feminism amongst the mass. Sadly, Mulan remained overshadowed by the animated version and struggled at the box office, but it is the top streaming title on Disney+.

The Lion King (2019)

A more photo-realistic remake than live-action, The Lion King had huge shoes to fill as the animated version was a well-loved Disney classic. The story followed the same scenes and development as the former one, and it was very well implemented. The only difference was the lack of emotions in the CGI, but the overall beauty and the excellent soundtrack made up for that very well. Also included was the star-studded cast Beyonce, Seth Rogan, and Billy Eichner. The Lion King became a huge success with over $ 1 billion in profit, and Disney has just announced a prequel for later next year.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Technically the movie that started the “Live-Action Trend”, Alice in Wonderland, was a delightful movie with a strong psychedelic touch in the art-direction and costume, something which wasn’t very common for a Disney remake. Alice in Wonderland had the essence of both the novel and the animated film from 1951. The visually popping appearance of Johnny Depp as The Mad Hatter alongside the bauble headed Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter) was a rather fun thing to watch. Alice in Wonderland too crossed the billion-dollar benchmark, probably the reason behind the trend.

Maleficent (2014)

An excerpt from the 1959 Disney classic, The Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent was the first movie of it’s kind to bring out the story from the perspective of the villain, and if we consider that, our sympathies lie elsewhere. Angelina Jolie did a fantastic job portraying a wounded woman disguised as a villain, who is slowly revived by Aurora, played by Elle Fanning. The visuals are nothing less than stunning, which works beautifully in contrast with Jolie’s dark costume and style. Maleficent was a risky yet imaginative take on the classic, which proved to be fruitful after all.

The Jungle Book (2016)

Labeled as Disney’s best live-action adaptation to date, The Jungle Book stayed true to its essence by following both the animated movie and the storybook by Rudyard Kipling. Despite the heavy CGI addition, Jungle Book did complete justice by portraying genuine emotions without being unrealistic or glassy. Watching it will be like re-living Mowgli and Bagheera’s spirits.

Apart from the general criticism, Disney always surprises the audience by taking unexpected risks with its remakes. It comes back every time with a bigger and better approach with its films. And despite the financial set-back with Mulan, it has started work on The Lion King 2. Let’s see what Disney brings out this time.