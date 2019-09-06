While it’s true that Netflix’s films and TV shows catalog contains more hours of watching than you could ever imagine watching, how much more can you access by getting a VPN for Netflix? If you’re planning on a holiday or an extended stay out of the country, and you want full access to Netflix without the restrictions of your destination country, that is where a VPN comes in.

A VPN – or a Virtual Private Network – is an essential bit of software that unblocks geo-restricted access for your internet and hence the applications you’re using, including Netflix. Some countries block Netflix completely like China, and again, you can use one of our top Netflix VPN picks to get around this.

Why Netflix Has Regional Restrictions

The reason why Netflix catalogs differ from one country to another is pretty simple: copyright law. Production studios have different contracts in different countries, so it’s possible that one show may be readily available in one country, but restricted in another. Also, of course, there are the local broadcasting rights, which means some countries have the rights to certain shows and would not permit their access on Netflix.

It’s no surprise that people in the US enjoy the biggest Netflix library. When the country is one of the major producers of original content, it makes sense that more shows and films would be available in the US. In fact, the U.S. Netflix library has almost 1,000 more shows than in the UK.

Bear in mind that accessing content which should not be available in your region is something Netflix doesn’t allow you to do according to its terms and conditions. There’s always a battle between the streaming solution and the working VPNs for Netflix which are overcoming its restrictions. Naturally, you travel down this road of content unblocking entirely at your own risk.

All of this has led to the infamous proxy error advising the viewer to turn off their VPN when watching Netflix. However, Netflix has never closed anyone’s account for unblocking. Truth be told, Netflix rarely cancels accounts. When subscribers don’t pay their bills, Netflix freezes accounts rather than delete them.

Video streaming is an exhausting activity, and you will need sublime performance to avoid the video pausing itself especially when watching HD content. When connecting to a Netflix VPN, your top priorities should include server coverage and download speed. That’s why the only way to be sure is to continually test which VPNs work with Netflix. Here’s what we’ll cover in this guide:

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs simply because it offers the fastest speeds and always works. It offers great security and online anonymity, with excellent privacy features. The apps are simple and user-friendly and come with a great kill switch feature.

You get 24/7 live chat support directly through their website, and they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee with all plans. This gives you more than enough time to make sure ExpressVPN works perfectly for your situation.

2. NordVPN

Known for its airtight security approach, NordVPN is a great VPN for using Netflix. The Panama-based VPN was launched in 2008 and quickly became one of the most highly rated, often-featured VPNs in most websites.

Besides the US, NordVPN currently supports Netflix in the UK, Canada, Japan, and the Netherlands. Further benefits of the software include powerful 2048-bit encryption, DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and an extensive choice of servers. Want privacy? The company’s no-logs policy regarding the user’s online activity is a great feature.

NordVPN comes with a free 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The 3-year plan offers the best value for money since the monthly billing can be a bit hefty.

3. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a name you have to know. This service provides excellent connection speeds for streaming as well as a huge Netflix library. When connected to the US Netflix, the service automatically connects you to one of 40 servers reserved for Netflix. For anything else, Its 3,700+ servers spread across 60 countries certainly brings something to the table.

You can unblock Netflix for free for 45 days thanks to CyberGhost’s money-back guarantee. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have the same levels of live support that other VPNs in this list have, but its versatility on other services means that it really earns its place in our top five.

4. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN has a custom-built VPN specific for Netflix. According to the company, the VPN is built specifically to allow access to the entire US catalog of titles. Yes, PrivateVPN isn’t quite as fast as the other VPNs in the game, but for streaming, it is fast enough to all for HD streaming. And who doesn’t want that? The service also has superb live chat support and is very affordable when it comes to price. You can test it for free using its 30-day money-back guarantee.

5. VyprVPN

VyprVPN supports Netflix in the US, and a statement from the company assured that it should work with all countries. VyprVPN offers a large selection of applications for different devices and operating systems. The software offers excellent speeds, particularly when it comes to downloading speeds, which is obviously great for streaming.

While some VPNs are a little vague in terms of whether or not they’ll work, VyprVPN helps out with detailed guides for accessing Netflix. There is a free 3-day given to users to test them, which is definitely useful since there are no refunds under any circumstances.

Sometimes being unable to watch a show because of where you’re located can be quite annoying. Using a Netflix VPN is your key to unlocking all that the streaming service has to offer, wherever you may be located. Not only will it allow you to access Netflix from any location in the world, but it will also encrypt your internet connection for more privacy and security while streaming your favorite shows.

And even though it’s still a bit of a challenge to access Netflix with a VPN, all of the ones we’ve mentioned here should give you everything you need. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the watching experience no matter where you are!