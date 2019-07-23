Relive Your Favorite Pro Wrestling Moments In 32-Bit With This Book

For a lot of wrestling fans, pro wrestling is not what it used to be. Most of the wrestlers these days feel derivative or unoriginal. Gone are the days when they charisma and showmanship went through the roof. Of course, you can always watch and relive the best ’80s or ’90s, or even early 2000s (before 2010) wresting moments. However, you might as well be watching pixels mash together with how low-quality they are.

It can’t be helped, those are old videos and they’re hard to enhance. However, a team of pro wrestling enthusiasts from the U.K. thought of a great idea. Since some of the best pro wrestling moments and icons exist in a low-res pixelated state on entertainment, they might as well recreate them in 32-bit. Presenting, the Pro Wrestling’s Greatest Moments Book: A Pixelated Guide from Brendan Docherty and Wrestling Arcade.

It’s a 384-page book featuring colored 32-bit artwork recreations of some of the most intense and memorable wrestling matches. Now, you can reminisce about that time Hulk Hogan defeated Andre the Giant or pretty much any Ladder Match with Shawn Michaels. Of course, the book not only showcases wrestlers from the US, but also Mexico, Japan, Europe, and other places.

However, it’s not done yet and needs your help. Pro Wrestling’s Greatest Moments Book: A Pixelated Guide is currently a Kickstarter project with a deadline of July 31. It gives you many options for different with different varieties and reward tiers if you decide to become a patron. The base price for the 400-page hardback book, however, is $34.

For you whales out there bigger than the Big Show, you can opt to contribute to the book itself if you pick the generous donor threshold of $168. Now, why are you still here? Secure yourself a book copy now, or risk being visited by The Undertaker in the middle of the night.