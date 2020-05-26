Popular anime shows are known for their hundreds of episodes that could take weeks – or even months – to finish. However, there are those that are only 12 episodes or less that you can finish watching in a day – or two! With Sony giving PS Plus subscribers two months of anime subscription for free, it’s the perfect time to binge-watch some of the shows we know and love. Below is our take on some of the best short anime series you can binge watch!

School Babysitters

School Babysitters is definitely one of the best short anime series to watch if you’re looking for a cute and lighthearted show. It follows the story of Ryuuichi Kashima, a teenager who suddenly had to take care of his little brother after both of their parents die in an accident. Youko Morinomiya, chairman of a school, takes the brothers under her care in exchange for Ryuuichi to manage the school’s daycare center. This marks a new beginning for the brothers where they meet new all kinds of people – including cute, adorable toddlers. The anime is only 12 episodes long but it’s filled with enjoyable and heartwarming adventures with the toddlers of the school!

The Promised Neverland

Unlike School Babysitters, The Promised Neverland is on the darker side of anime. It’s a 12-episode psychological thriller about a group of kids who live in an orphanage – Grace Field House. Kids live in the orphanage until they’re 12 years old. Once they reach the age of 12, they are adopted and they immediately leave the house, or so they thought. One night, the oldest kids of the group discover what truly happens when a child leaves the house – and the true face of Grace Field House’s beloved “Mama.”

Blue Spring Ride

For those looking for a short and sweet watch, Blue Spring Ride is definitely a must-watch! This short anime is also 12 episodes long that tells the story of a girl, Futaba Yoshioka, who bumps into a boy she once shared memories with back in middle school but suddenly disappeared. With their reunion in high school, the boy now has a different name and is even completely different from the one she knew back then.

Problem Children Are Coming From Another World, Aren’t They?

Problem Children Are Coming From Another World, Aren’t They? is a short 10-episode isekai anime. Three children with strong psychic abilities who are bored in their own worlds are suddenly invited to a place called “Little Garden.” Arriving in a new world, they participate in the world’s Gift Games with wealth and prestige as rewards for their communities. They join the “No Name” community – a fallen community that was defeated by a Demon Lord – in order to restore the status the community once had.

Another

If we are looking into horror, Another is probably one of the best short anime series of the genre out there. The show’s story plays on the idea of urban legends for 12 episodes. For Yomiyama North Middle School, the urban legend started in 1972 where a popular student from Class 3-3 died. Years later, Kouichi Sakakibara joins Class 3-3 as a transfer student. He notices the mysterious and gloomy atmosphere that hangs around the school and the class. He also takes notice of a classmate, Misaki Mei, and becomes even more curious as to why the teachers and class act as if she does not exist. As he becomes closer to his mysterious classmate, he soon discovers the reason behind the strange behavior of his classmates and teachers.

Yuri!!! On Ice

Unlike other popular sports anime that has several seasons, Yuri!!! On Ice only has one season and it only has 12 episodes. Considered to be one of the best short anime of the sports genre, it is a figure-skating company that focuses on pro figure skater, Yuri Katsuki. The whole show follows his story of redemption in the figure-skating world after his humiliating defeat in the previous competition season. With the help of his new coach, Victor Nikiforov, Yuri not only redeems himself to the pro figure skating world, but also slowly discovers his self as a skater and as a person. Yuri!!! On Ice will also soon have an anime movie released called Ice Adolescence.

Kakegurui

Kakegurui is a story of gambling. Hyakkaou Private Academy is not an ordinary school. In the day, it’s a normal school and at night, the school becomes a gambling den for the students. As children of the rich, the influential, and the famous, it is important for the students to learn how to read and manipulate people. It is also important for the students how to deal with money, and what better way to do that than through gambling. By gambling prestige and wealth, students bet on their place in the hierarchy of the school. Enter Yumeko Jabami, a transfer student of the second-year class. She gambles not for the wealth nor the money, but for the thrill of it. With her exceptional observation skills and gambling prowess, she soon becomes a threat to the school and its hierarchy as a compulsive gambler.

