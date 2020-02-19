Best Star Wars Characters’ Quotes

In 1977 we got our first glimpse into the galaxy far, far away when Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope premiered. George Lucas, the original creator, led audiences on a decades-long journey both exploring the expansive frontier of space and speculating what the future could hold.

Five directors have helped tell the Skywalker Saga over the last 42 years. With the nine-party saga coming to an end after decades, we’re not sad to see the story end with Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker. With anthology installments like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, multiple animated series, the new Mandalorian show, and video games, this franchise has so many more stories to tell.

While they counted down the release of The Rise of Skywalker, Costume SuperCenter took a look back at all the Star Wars films in the nine-part saga that came before it. Reflecting on some of the best characters and quotes to come from the franchise, they put together an infographic featuring just that.