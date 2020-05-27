Best Ways to Look After Smart Tech and Home Appliances

Smart devices and home appliances don’t come cheap. As such, you want them to last for the long haul. Unfortunately, it’s easy to forget the care and maintenance of your smart tech and home appliances, reducing their efficiency and effectiveness.

Here are some of the best ways to look after your tech and home appliances.

Get a water softener system

Most home appliances, such as dishwashers and washing machines, use water daily. Unfortunately, when this water is hard, it causes limescale build-up, which can clog it, affecting its functionality. Additionally, this build-up can stain your clothes and dishes, forcing you to purchase new ones.

To prevent limescale build-up, use water softener reverse osmosis systems in Los Angeles and other major cities with hard water supply. Water softener systems work by eliminating minerals that cause the accumulation of limescale.

Customize your smartphone

Since smartphones are expensive, keeping yours in good health can put off unnecessary repairs and replacements. First, get a cool phone case to protect your phone from damaging it when it drops. A quality case can also prevent your screen from shattering.

Second, you can add a screen protector to your smartphone to prevent scratches, which can affect its responsiveness. Lastly, avoid water, and extreme temperatures as moisture and heat can affect your phone’s functionality. While you can dry out your phone with rice, it may develop issues down the road because water seeped through.

Keep your smart speakers dust-free

Home smart speakers can easily build up dust and dirt because no one thinks to check or change their location. However, dust build-up can adversely affect how your speakers function and reduce their lifespan.

Therefore, once in a while, clean your speakers to get rid of dust and dirt. You can use a vacuum cleaner or a cloth to wipe them down. But, ensure no moisture penetrates through.

Use a surge protector or voltage regulator for your TV

Severe voltage spikes can damage your electrical items, especially when they are always plugged in. They usually happen during a power cut off or when your power gets back. Since you can’t control these factors, it’s wise to protect your TV from voltage spikes by using a surge protector or voltage regulator.

You can also use a voltage regulator on other home appliances that use electricity, such as your refrigerator, microwave, and air conditioner.

Avoid overloading your dishwasher

All dishwashers have a manufacturer’s recommended load to function correctly. But, homeowners choose to ignore this and overload them to save time. Overloading your dishwasher makes it work harder to clean your dishes, and also increases wear and tear.

Furthermore, you may need to rewash your dishes since your dishwasher won’t clean them correctly. This wastes more time, water, and detergent. Hence, always load your dishwasher to the ideal limit to maintain its performance.

Defrost your refrigerator often

Over time, ice can build up in your refrigerator, blocking the circulation of cold air throughout your fridge. Therefore, while your evaporator is cold, your refrigerator’s contents aren’t because air cannot circulate effectively. Try and defrost your freezer often to ensure your food is kept cold and fresh.

Ultimately, looking after your home appliances and tech devices is the only way to increase their lifespan.