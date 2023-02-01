One of the fan-favorite second-lead couples in BL land, Boun and Prem, recently answered fans’ prayers as they starred in a brand new show as the main leads in Between Us. Here’s all about the drama, from a mini-review to the stunning cast, plot, and more.

Thailand’s swoon-worthy catalog of BL has never been better. From K-Pop and K-Dramas to C-Dramas and now the Thai BL series, there’s a rising interest in Asian culture entertainment thanks to their vast storylines and rich cinematography.

Here, we are taking a look at BL’s latest offering, Between Us, a parallel of the 2019 series Until We Meet Again.

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead!

Studio Wabi Sabi | YouTube

Between Us the series – Plot

The plot of Between Us the series revolves around a college freshman, Team, who is starting a new chapter of his life as he steps into the university. An exceptional swimmer on scholarship, Team looks like a regular student at first but he comes with a tragic backstory.

The young character carries the heavy weight of years of trauma after losing his friend during childhood. On what was meant to be a casual swim and day out, the incident turned into a huge nightmare for Team which haunts him along the course of the series.

However, his dark sleepless nights sees the light when he comes across an upperclassman. Win is the vice president of the swimming club, who unknowingly falls for Team at first sight.

The two start off their relationship as “friends with benefits,” looking to only have fun. But the casual fling soon turns into deep love as they find comfort in each other’s company.

READ NEXT: Katy Louise Saunders and Song Joong Ki expecting first baby as stars get married

Meet the cast

Between Us’ main leads is one of the fan-favorite couples in BL. The talented actors have been winning hearts with their incredible chemistry.

Boun Noppanut Guntachai, 27, stars as the charming and mysterious yet caring, Win.

The goofy (always hungry and snacking) and heart-melting character, Team has been played by Prem Warut Chawalitrujiwong, 24.

The rest of the cast includes:

Ohm Thitiwat Ritprasert as Dean

Fluke Natouch Siripongthon as Pharm

Bosston Suphadach Wilairat as Pruek

Samantha Melanie Coates as Manow

Sood Yacht Patsit Permpoonsavat as Tul

O Puwanai Sangwan as Wan

Tae Weerapat Toemmaneerat as Bee

Benz Panupun Vongjorn as Prince

Art Pakpoom Juanchainat as A

Ryu Pakphum Jitpisutsiri as Sea

Santa Pongsapak Oudompoch as Wiew

Review – Boun and Prem did a fantastic job at bringing WinTeam to life

Now, let’s talk about where Between Us series stands overall in terms of the storyline and performance.

The show makers have done a fantastic job with presenting the timeline of Until We Meet Again and ties both the series well together. Fans may feel nostalgic at some point and wish to also go back to UWMA (we don’t blame them) for Dean and Pharm arc.

Between Us is a swoon-worthy watch that serves a heartwarming story and to-die-for chemistry between the main leads. However, the course of the story falls loose at a few points and the episodes may seem repetitive. But overall, it’s definitely a must-watch thanks to WinTeam’s slow-growing relationship, coupled with a steamy romance.

Notably, the drama has done a commendable job at walking through Team’s childhood trauma and how he struggles with it even after so many years. From Team panicking while swimming to slowly learning to cope, the development will have you in tears. Prem deserves all the praise for his incredible representation of the character, which tugs at the heartstrings.

Boun, on the other hand, will have you thinking “I wish I had a partner like that.” He too has done a fabulous job at representing the character of Win, who has the biggest heart for the people he loves and will go to any length to take care of them. While doing so, he often puts his own needs in the backseat. Boun expressing these emotions through just his eyes, is simply incredible.

Both the stars have done a fantastic job at bringing Win and Team to life. They successfully delivered the raw emotions behind their respective characters. Right from the start, Boun and Prem kept the audiences hooked as fans rooted for them.

Where to watch Between Us

Fans can watch Between Us on Studio Wabi Sabi’s official YouTube channel. They have also included a membership option for viewers wanting to watch the uncut version of the show.

As the series recently concluded and if you can’t get enough of Boun and Prem, fans can also watch them in another series titled Even Sun (2022).

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Show all