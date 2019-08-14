Do you know what’s the saddest part about watching Stranger Things? It could be many things like certain characters’ deaths or our favorite gang parting ways. However, all those pale in comparison to the blue melancholic cavity of a void left in our hearts once we’ve run out of episodes to watch. The horror! Thankfully, you can fill in that gap with a by watching again; you better not do that without the Stanger Things Screen Test Game!

You see, there’s only so many times you can re-watch Stranger Things without turning into a zombie staring at a screen. That’s why you have to keep things interactive. The best way to do that is with a Stranger Things Screen Test Game. It’s like a drinking game but doesn’t necessarily involve alcohol.

Instead, the Stranger Things Screen Test Game includes cards with instructions you’ll need to follow or perform whenever a specific or recurring event happens on the show. That’s just an example. You also get points for having better observation skills than other people you’re binge-watching with.

The game comes included with 4 coasters, 300 cards, a card tray, and some instructions so that some of you will not suddenly disappear in the Upside Down while playing. Kidding, of course– there’s no hazard involved in playing this game. In fact, it might even be more dangerous for your health binge-watching without doing anything else; so this screen test game might save your life. Still, the game is only for people aged 14 and above; after all, the show is too gruesome (or less magical) for anyone younger than that.

All of it comes at a fun cost of $19.99 – that already has a 33 percent discount applied. Going by experience, you do not want to go through that marathon without interactivity, especially since Season 4 is more or less a year away.