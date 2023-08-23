Black Clover fans have been waiting to see where Asta’s story goes, but little do many people know that the author had a different story in mind as he intended to kill a key character early on.

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover anime has won everyone’s hearts ever since it was released in 2017. The show managed to pick up so fast that there came a point where the storyline of the anime had caught up with the manga chapters. Sadly, the series had to stop abruptly to make sure that the anime does not go in a different direction. Luckily, in 2023, fans got to see Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King which was released on Netflix.

Black Clover author was going to kill a key character

In a news headline that was posted on Twitter, it was revealed that Tabata planned to kill Yuno in the early stage of the manga. The text translates to “At the beginning of the series on Black Clover, Yuno was scheduled to die in chapter 7.” However, some people pointed out that the Japanese word used before 7 could be translated to volume or episode as well.

Nonetheless, one thing was clear that Tabata did not want Yuno to survive for long. This might come as a shock to many as Asta and Yuno’s friendship has been the focus since the beginning.

It is their rivalry that always drove Asta to do his best. Not to forget, Yuno’s character has managed to become one of the fan’s favorites as well.

What would have happened if Yuno died early?

While it is hard to imagine how the storyline would have progressed without Yuno, one can probably guess that his death would have been a turning point for Asta.

Throughout the series, we see that Asta always pushes his limits to stand tall against his rival and best friend Yuno. It is hard to deny the role Yuno plays to ensure that Asta does not lose his spirit.

If Yuno died in the early chapters, it is possible that Asta’s growth takes place as he tries to take revenge for his best friend and brother’s death. Luckily, the author decides to scrap this idea and stops the manga from being yet another cliched storyline.

Black Clover will no longer appear in Weekly Shonen Jump

In other news, it was recently announced that Black Clover was bidding goodbye to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga was covering the final arc of the series and the transfer has come as a surprise to many.

Fans will be able to read the manga on Jump GIGA. As per reports, the author made this decision due to his health. Tabata confessed that he was finding it difficult to put out weekly features for the manga, and thus decided to make the move.

Gaming Trailers