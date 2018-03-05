Everywhere you look, it’s all about Black Panther. No surprise, there.

Of course, we want in on the action and make you fans happy.

Together with Angel Jackets, we’re giving away a Black Panther jacket this week.

Take a look at this beauty.

You may not have the full suit or his powers, but this jacket is as good as you can get.

This Black Panther jacket is made with the carving and designs based on the suit that was worn by Chadwick Boseman. The viscose lining on the inside will make you feel comfortable by absorbing sweat and moisture. There are two pockets inside for your wallet and smartphone or whatever. The jacket has an upright collar with zipping closure.

You can buy it now for $128 (normally $188), but why not join the giveaway instead?

Important things to remember:

The giveaway starts today, March 5 (Monday) and ends on March 11 (Sunday).

The winner will be announced on March 12 (Monday).

Only US and Canada residents qualify.

Unlock more entries upon tweeting.

You can tweet once a day, every day to earn more entries.

Luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

