What date and time will episode 2 of the Black Summoner anime adaptation “Black Spirit Knight” release worldwide on Crunchyroll?

The 2022 Summer anime slate is now halfway through its opening month, but it’s a remarkable quiet Saturday schedule for the vast majority of fans.

However, one of the biggest new anime shows to enjoy this weekend is Black Summoner, the action fantasy series from Studio Satelight (Sakugan and Hellsing Ultimate).

So, when will Black Summoner episode 2 release worldwide and what preview has been shared online for “Black Spirit Knight”?

Black Summoner episode 2: Release date and time

Black Summoner episode 2 is scheduled to premiere for the vast majority of international fans on Saturday, July 16th.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, the new episode will release from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Time – 12 AM

The official Black Summoner website has also shared the following preview synopsis for episode 2, titled “Black Spirit Knight”.

“Having successfully completed the request with the blue slime Clotho as a companion, Kelvin was promoted to an E-class adventurer and was looking for his next request at the adventurer’s guild.

Then, he was invited by Cashel, a D-level adventurer who had completed a request, to join him in defeating the Black Spirit Knight, which is more powerful than the other individuals.

Kelvin, aware of his disturbing title, dares to accept the invitation, and joins Cashel and the others in the dungeon where the Black Spirit Knight is…” – Story 02, via kuronoshokanshi.com.

Where to read the original series

As of July 2022, 17 volumes of the Black Summoner light novel series have been published in Japan, with nine of those currently available in English via Kobo, Amazon Kindle and Apple Books.

There is also a manga adaptation of the hit series, of which 13 Tankobon volumes have been serialised domestically. Sadly, only six of those available volumes have been released in English, also available through Kobo, Amazon Kindle and Apple Books too.

There is some significant hope within the Black Summoner community that the anime series can give the original light novel and manga series a much-needed boost in sales – especially domestically in Japan where the series reached 1 million circulated copies in May 2021.

After the first anime episode last week, Black Summoner is currently scoring a 7.19/10 on MyAnimeList. This makes the anime only the 17th highest-rated series from the 2022 Summer slate, which may seem low but is still above the likes of Orient, Rent A Girlfriend, Tokyo Mew Mew Mew and Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]