Fancy some slasher films for your fun and gore-filled evening plans tonight? It won’t be complete without one of the best horror film icons in cinema history: Jason Voorhees. The man proved that a hockey mask (and a machete) are all you need in order to scare people. Now, a warm serving of cocoa or coffee might not be the ideal pairing for Jason Voorhees. With this mug, however, you can make it so.

Presenting: the Jason Mask w/ Knife Sculpted Mug. It lets you or your guests complete the slasher film night atmosphere.

The Jason Voorhees mug is four inches high and has a three-inch top rim diameter for a total blood– er, beverage capacity of 20 ounces. As you can see, the mug’s body is sculpted to look like Jason’s iconic hockey mask and the mug’s handle is made to look like his iconic machete.

The product’s licensing is also official, but you will have to handle this gruesome mug with care; it’s not dishwasher safe, meaning you’ll have to wash it by hand carefully. The Jason Voorhees mug can be yours for an affordable $14.99, no need to pay with your blood. It comes included with the mug only; you’ll have to go the extra mile for the costume and the kill count.

Also, you’ll want to be careful with how your eyes look when serving guests with hot chocolate using this mug. They might get the wrong idea. Murderous intent or not, this is the perfect mug for your horror movie sessions or if you simply want to impress your friends (or scare them). You’ll have plenty of use for it too; there are 12 films in total involving Jason Voorhees, meaning you’ll need plenty of refreshments for that desensitizing horror marathon.

Up your mug experience and get your Jason Voorhees mug.