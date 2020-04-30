Bring Balance To Your Room Lighting With The Darth Vader Talking Clapper

This upcoming May the 4th, it’s time to commemorate everything that is Star Wars and related to the force. What better way to do that than to have Darth Vader serving you every time you want the lights on or off? He’s only the most iconic character in the Star Wars saga. Now, with the Darth Vader Talking Clapper, you can have Vader at your side, though we’re not implying you’re Emperor Palpatine.

The Darth Vader Talking Clapper is a nifty little electronic device that you plug into your wall outlet and acts as a mediator between a device with light bulbs and the outlet. With it, you can then hijack the light bulb’s on and off controls with none other than a clapping gesture. Of course, it’s also shaped to look like Darth Vader’s iconic helmet.

Scratch that last sentence, it just doesn’t look like Darth Vader-- it is, Darth Vader! The device also comes with audio and he talks when you’re turning the light on or off in his usual cold robotic voice. That way, you can feel the presence of this Sith Lord, except you can tell him to bring the light side or the dark side of the force at will and bring balance to your room lighting, just as he was prophesized to do!

Talking Darth Vader Clapper

The Vader voice usually comes in “the force is strong with this one” when turning the light on and “you underestimate the power of the dark side” when turning it off. Both are appropriate responses to your commands and make you feel in charge of this powerful Sith Lord as you bask in the high ground.

The Darth Vader Talking Clapper costs only $39.99— a small fee to bring balance to the force.