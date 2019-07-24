Bring Dusty-Bun Home: Stranger Things Dustin Henderson Chia Pet

Can’t get enough of Stranger Things? Understandable. The third season of the Netflix show was considered by many to be the best. They really outdid themselves but what made the show so memorable are the characters. Among them, one stands out for giving us a never-ending story for months to come: Stranger Things Dustin Henderson or now more popularly known as Dusty-bun.

Now, you can have Dustin all for yourself thanks to the Stranger Things Dustin Henderson Chia Pet. It’s a plant pot made to double as a bust of Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things, Dusty-bust if you will. You can plant and grow some chia on it which is made to look like Dusty-bust’s curly hair to make the ladies (particularly Suzie-poo) swoon. It can be yours for only $19.99 so you can finally replicate this scene:

The ceramic planter is six inches tall and comes with a seed packet, drip tray, and easy-to-follow instructions. It’s also an officially licensed product.

The fun doesn’t stop there. You’ll notice that the Dusty Chia Pet is colored poop-brown. Don’t take it as an insult, it’s simply like that so you can paint Dusty-bun yourself. Give him the colors faithful to show or redecorate him with an Upside Down twist, your choice. After all, Dusty-bun is yours and yours alone. The hair will stay green, however. That is unless you let the chia plant die so it will wilt brown but that will make you evil.

So, if you ever suspect that there might be “evil Soviet Russians” lurking about your local mall, you can bring Dusty-bun along for the ride. He’ll save the world for you alright, right after having a heartfelt duet with his girlfriend who is totally not imaginary and is better than Phoebe Cates.

Get a pet!