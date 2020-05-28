Buy Online and Have It Next Day: What Makes This Possible?

In today’s world, it’s entirely possible to order something online and have it at your house the very next day, if not sooner. Whether it’s an action figure of your favorite anime character, that manga you’ve been dying to read, or anything in between, you can have it just like that.

The question, though, is how? While it does depend somewhat on what you’re ordering and where you’re ordering it from, a few things make next-day delivery possible.

Central Hubs

Shipping and logistics optimization enables retailers to ship products fast and free. That’s something that most people are aware of. But, what most people don’t know is how retailers accomplish this lofty goal.

One key way is through having centrally located hubs at carefully-chosen locations all over the globe. These hubs are typically within a few hundred miles or so of a variety of cities and towns. They are hubs that contain a lot of the product to be shipped and/or that can quickly receive the product when needed.

Since these hubs are located at various key points, there is bound to be one very close to where the item needs to be shipped. Thus, by shipping directly from the nearest hub, the item or items in question can arrive at their chosen destination within a day. Pretty great, right?

Careful Time Restrictions

Of course, central hubs aren’t the only way that retailers ensure next-day delivery. They also have to rely on careful time restrictions and cut-off times.

If you’ve ever been frustrated that an item doesn’t qualify for next-day delivery, it’s probably because you’re ordering too late in the day. Most companies, for example, can process orders placed by noon for next-day arrival. That’s because, that early in the day, they still have time to ensure the purchased product is close enough to the buyer and/or can arrive close enough to the buyer to achieve the next-day delivery target.

In this way, the impetus really falls on you. If you know you have to have that glossy or felt movie poster in time for your meet-and-greet at the con, do your ordering as early in the day as possible!

Air Travel

Most of the items you order probably arrive at your door via a big truck. However, that doesn’t mean that they stay on a truck the whole time.

In fact, a lot of the retailers that offer same-day or next-day delivery utilize airplanes, including passenger aircraft. Planes may be costly to operate, but they are super fast. Plus, the bigger retailers can afford them.

Unfortunately, that high price tag does often affect you in one way, though: higher than average shipping. But, as you probably know, if you want an item badly enough and quickly enough, you’ll pay!

These are actually just a few of many ways that today’s retailers are making next-day delivery possible. In the future, even more methods are likely to be utilized, some of which could make shipping even faster than it is now. No matter what, though, the next time your item arrives at your door in a flash, don’t thank magic or your favorite superhero. Thank the retailers who’ve found clever ways to make next-day shipping a reality!