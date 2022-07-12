Cafe Minamdang Episode 6: Release Date and Time

Episode 6 of Cafe Minamdang premieres soon, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release date and time.

The ongoing K-drama series, Cafe Minamdang, debuted on June 27, 2022. It consists of 18 episodes which receives a weekly release on Korean Broadcasting System(KBS2) every Monday and Tuesday. Cafe Minamdang is also available on Netflix for International fans.

Cafe Minamdang is a mixture of thriller and comedy, which makes it popular among the viewers. Furthermore, the K-drama stars Seo In-Guk, Oh Yeon-Seo, and Mi-na Kang are in the primary roles.

When does the sixth episode of Cafe Minamdang come out?

Cafe Minamdangs‘ Episode 6 will officially come out on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 9:50 PM Korean Standard Time (KST) on KBS2. International fans can catch up with the new season on Netflix. However, the release time of the episode may vary depending on your region. You can follow the schedule below to watch the latest episode as soon as it comes out.

Pacific Time- 5:50 AM (July 12th)

Central Time- 7:50 AM (July 12th)

Eastern Time- 8:50 AM (July 12th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 10:50 PM (July 12th)

Indian Time- 6:20 PM (July 12th)

Japan Time- 9:50 PM (July 12th)

Australian Time- 10:50 PM (July 12th)

The Korean TV show has been successfully maintaining its popularity since its debut.

Cafe Minamdang Episode 5 Recap

When the series started, it felt like a lighthearted comedy show, but as the TV show moved forward, fans learned about the show’s true nature. Episode 5 showed several mysterious deaths involving a serial killer who brutally committed the crimes. Everyone thought Gopuri was the culprit, so Nam Han Jun and Han Jae Hui started looking for the killer (Gopuri) with complete determination. Meanwhile, the duo also develops a deep bond.

On the other side, the ex-criminal profiler Seo In-Guk looks for the killer as his friend also got killed at the hands of this mysterious person. So, he wants to avenge his friend’s death.

You can take a look at the Cafe Minamdang Episode 5 preview, below: