Cafe Minamdang Episode 8 Release Date, Time, What To Expect and More

Episode 7 of Cafe Minamdang premiered on Monday, July 18, 2022, and now fans eagerly wait for Episode 8. Here, we’ve compiled the information regarding the famous K-Drama’s upcoming episode’s release date, time, and a few more things that will definitely excite you for the show.

The latest episode came with some twists and turns. Several scenes were so hilarious that we couldn’t stop laughing, while at times, the show surprised us with twists.

Café Minamdang | Official Trailer BridTV 10518 Café Minamdang | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fxwEYml8m0M/hqdefault.jpg 1034911 1034911 center 32600

Cafe Minamdang will come to KBS2 with its eighth episode on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Following the official release on KBS2, the new episode will make its way to Netflix for the worldwide audience. You may follow the below time schedule to keep an eye on the latest episode of the popular Korean drama:

Pacific Timing- 5:30 AM

Central Timing- 7:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 8:30 AM

British Timing- 1:30 PM

Indian Timing- 7:45 PM

What happened earlier in the thriller K-Drama?

The seventh episode of the TV series kicked off from where the show left off in Episode 6. The beginning of the episode showed the one-to-one battle between the killer and Han-Jun. However, he failed to capture the killer. Later, he blackmailed Jae-Hui to apologize for not believing him when he said that Yeong-Seop didn’t do anything.

nam hanjun really get himself bunch of memes every weeks istg ??????#CafeMinamdangEp7#CafeMinamdang pic.twitter.com/0MOUQzhYFl — ? (@rainsketches) July 18, 2022

We also saw the bonding scene between Jae-Hui and Jang Foo-Jin. Soon, the department gets news of a high school girl being murdered. Jae-Hui and Han-Jun started investigating the case, but as usual, they were not together in this. When the duo came to know that the victim was working in Joyce Entertainment, they followed a lead to the organization where they came across Joyce Entertainment’s director Park Jin-Sang. Lastly, in the episode, when Jin-Sang got a call from his employee Gu Tae-Su, disclosing the real identity of Han-Jun, he instructed him to get rid of him.

Furthermore, the episode also revealed that Han-Jun had taken the identity of a scammer to get hold of Gopuri and avenge his best friend’s death.

What to Expect from the upcoming episode of Cafe Minamdang?

Episode 8 of the series will show how Han-Jun gets out of Joyce Entertainment alive and successfully identifies the real killer. The episode may also show Han-Jun and Jae-Hui coming together to find Gopuri.