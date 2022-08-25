Call of the Night Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch

Call of the Night anime released its first episode on July 8, 2022, and since then, it has come up with seven episodes. Now, as the anime is arriving with Episode 8, every fan is looking for its release date and time so that the upcoming episode can be tracked.

Written and Illustrated by Kotoyama, the manga series’ anime adaptation was greenlit in November 2021. The anime is produced by Liden films and will have thirteen episodes in the first season. This means we still have five episodes of the anime to enjoy. So, without any further ado, let’s discuss the release schedule of the upcoming episode and where you can watch it.

Call of the Night Episode 8 will officially release on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:55 AM JST. As the anime follows a simulcast schedule, fans across the globe can follow the below time schedule to track the episode.

Pacific Timing- 8:55 AM (August 25th)

Central Timing- 10:55 AM (August 25th)

Eastern Timing- 11:55 AM (August 25th)

Brish Timing- 4:55 PM (August 25th)

Indian Timing- 9:25 PM (August 25th)

Philippine Timing- 11:55 PM (August 25th)

Australian Timing- 1:55 AM (August 26th)

Where To Watch Call of the Night Episode 8?

Call of the Night is HIDIVE exclusive anime, so you can watch the upcoming episode on the same platform. If you are intrigued to know if the anime is available on any other anime streaming platform, then let us mention that as of now, no other streaming service offers the episodes of the anime.

What is Call of the Night about?

Call of the Night follows a restless boy named Ko Yamori who has Insomnia and likes to wander the streets at night. One night he came across a beautiful girl named Nazuna who explained to Yamori why people couldn’t sleep at night. After that, she took him to her apartment and insisted he sleep with her, but he preferred running from there. However, Nazuna didn’t allow him to run, so Yamori acted as if he was deep asleep.

A council of vampire ladies



Anime: Call of the Night pic.twitter.com/RbHTnnIg5P — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) August 19, 2022

Later, Nazuna reveals that she is a vampire and bites his neck. Seeing this, Yamori was afraid that now he would turn into a vampire. But Nazuna said that he won’t get transformed into a vampire until he is bitten by a vampire whom he loves. After spending several nights wandering on streets during the night with Nazuna, Yamori wants to be a vampire as he starts liking how vampire lives.

