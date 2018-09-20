Who Is Captain Marvel?

Well, Captain Marvel is two things. One, Captain Marvel is a forthcoming superhero feature film (titled Captain Marvel 2019).

And two, Captain Marvel is Carol Sarah Jane Danvers.

Here are Carol Danvers’ abilities: Flight, superhuman strength, energy projection and absorption, stamina and durability, and (last but not least) endurance.

With that said … now you see why they are making a movie about her!

In fact, the film has been in development at Marvel Studios since as early as May 2013.

Set in the mid-1990s, Captain Marvel 2019 follows Carol Danvers, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, as she evolves into one of the galaxy’s mightiest heroes and enters Starforce, an elite military team, before reverting home with new inquiries about her past and identity when the Earth is caught in the middle of an intergalactic dispute between two alien worlds.

The film is directed and written by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, with Meg LeFauve, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Nicole Perlman, Carly Mensch, and Liz Flahive also contributing to the screenplay.

Brie Larson stars in the title role, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Rune Temte, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection … what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness,” said co-director Anna Boden.

Some even went as far as to say Danvers’ deportment complements Jessica Jones‘ (minus the boozing and shagging, of course).

Nikki Perlman, co-screenwriter, stated: “We’ve been talking a lot about archetypes and what we want this movie to be about and just how to write a strong female superhero without making it Superman with boobs … we’ll catch ourselves and say, ‘Wait a minute, what are we saying [here] about women in power?’ Then we have to say, ‘Why are we getting so hung up on that? We should just tell the best story and build the best character.’ And then we have this constant back-and-forth about how to tell a story that is compelling, entertaining, moving, kick-ass, and fun, and also be aware of what those larger implications might be.”

The upcoming motion picture is linked with a $152 million budget, putting it in line with a modern Marvel release Ant-Man and The Wasp. Actually, Captain Marvel is the cheapest Marvel movie of recent memory, at least in terms of the production budget.

The looming picture’s next to Wonder Woman as far as budgets go, which came in at $149 million. Wonder Woman ended up raking in a huge domestic take ($412 million) and coming in globally with an $821 million dollar box office. Which, is what Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures are hoping for.

Captain Marvel cosplays are hot right now, unsurprisingly, and we come to bring to your awareness the best ones on the web.

Fun fact: The term “cosplay” was coined in Japan in 1984. It was influenced by and grew out of the practise then-known as fan costuming at science fiction conventions, starting with Morojo’s “futuristicostumes” spawned for the 1st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in New York City in 1939.

The speedy growth in the number of individuals cosplaying as a hobby since 1990’s has made the phenomenon a substantial aspect of pop culture in Japan and some other regions of Asia and too in the Western world.

Some cosplayers even opt to cosplay an original character of their own fusion or design of different genres (e.g., a steampunk version of a character), and it is a part of the ethic of cosplay that anybody can be anything, as with ‘drag’ or ‘genderbending’, a cosplayer portraying a character of another ethnicity, or a hijabi playing Captain America.

Ready future cosplayers and seasoned cosplayers? Okay, good — here we go.

20. Bodypaint Cosplay

19. Ready For Takeoff

18. Backpack Attack

17. Kickin’ It

16. Out Of Hand

15. City ‘High’ Life

14. Self-Made Post Card

13. Saved By The, Superhero

12. The Eyes Chico

11. ‘Carry’ On Folks

10. Captain Marvel-ous

9. Shine Bright Like A Diamond

8. All Of The Lights

7. ‘Fly’ Boots

6. Captain Marvel In Action!

5. Bodypaint: The Sequel

4. He’s ‘Hanging’ In There

3. Team Work Makes The Dream Work

2. Eat Your Heart Out

1. Got My Back Against The Wind

Captain Marvel releases worldwide March 8, 2019.

