20 Smoking Captain Marvel Cosplays

captain marvel cosplays

Who Is Captain Marvel?

Well, Captain Marvel is two things. One, Captain Marvel is a forthcoming superhero feature film (titled Captain Marvel 2019).

And two, Captain Marvel is Carol Sarah Jane Danvers.

captain marvel cosplays

Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel; Photo: Giphy

Here are Carol Danvers’ abilities: Flight, superhuman strength, energy projection and absorption, stamina and durability, and (last but not least) endurance.

With that said … now you see why they are making a movie about her!

In fact, the film has been in development at Marvel Studios since as early as May 2013.

captain marvel cosplays

Who is Captain Marvel?; Photo: Gifer

Set in the mid-1990s, Captain Marvel 2019 follows Carol Danvers, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, as she evolves into one of the galaxy’s mightiest heroes and enters Starforce, an elite military team, before reverting home with new inquiries about her past and identity when the Earth is caught in the middle of an intergalactic dispute between two alien worlds.

The film is directed and written by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, with Meg LeFauve, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Nicole Perlman, Carly Mensch, and Liz Flahive also contributing to the screenplay.

Brie Larson stars in the title role, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Rune Temte, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

captain marvel cosplays

Captain Marvel cosplays are the new trend online; Photo: Giphy

“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection … what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness,” said co-director Anna Boden.

Some even went as far as to say Danvers’ deportment complements Jessica Jones‘ (minus the boozing and shagging, of course).

Nikki Perlman, co-screenwriter, stated: “We’ve been talking a lot about archetypes and what we want this movie to be about and just how to write a strong female superhero without making it Superman with boobs … we’ll catch ourselves and say, ‘Wait a minute, what are we saying [here] about women in power?’ Then we have to say, ‘Why are we getting so hung up on that? We should just tell the best story and build the best character.’ And then we have this constant back-and-forth about how to tell a story that is compelling, entertaining, moving, kick-ass, and fun, and also be aware of what those larger implications might be.”

captain marvel cosplays

Captain Marvel film (2019); Photo: Tenor

The upcoming motion picture is linked with a $152 million budget, putting it in line with a modern Marvel release Ant-Man and The Wasp. Actually, Captain Marvel is the cheapest Marvel movie of recent memory, at least in terms of the production budget.

The looming picture’s next to Wonder Woman as far as budgets go, which came in at $149 million. Wonder Woman ended up raking in a huge domestic take ($412 million) and coming in globally with an $821 million dollar box office. Which, is what Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures are hoping for.

Captain Marvel cosplays are hot right now, unsurprisingly, and we come to bring to your awareness the best ones on the web.

Fun fact: The term “cosplay” was coined in Japan in 1984. It was influenced by and grew out of the practise then-known as fan costuming at science fiction conventions, starting with Morojo’s “futuristicostumes” spawned for the 1st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in New York City in 1939.

cosplays

WorldCon, New York City, 1939; Photo: Flickriver

The speedy growth in the number of individuals cosplaying as a hobby since 1990’s has made the phenomenon a substantial aspect of pop culture in Japan and some other regions of Asia and too in the Western world.

Some cosplayers even opt to cosplay an original character of their own fusion or design of different genres (e.g., a steampunk version of a character), and it is a part of the ethic of cosplay that anybody can be anything, as with ‘drag’ or ‘genderbending’, a cosplayer portraying a character of another ethnicity, or a hijabi playing Captain America.

captain marvel cosplays

Steve Rogers’ feelings about Captain Marvel cosplays; Photo: Flickr

Ready future cosplayers and seasoned cosplayers? Okay, good — here we go.

20. Bodypaint Cosplay

captain marvel cosplays

Ms. Marvel; Photo: GifCeleb

19. Ready For Takeoff

captain marvel cosplays

Captain Marvel will be the most powerful superhero in the MCU, according to the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige; Photo: Twitter

18. Backpack Attack

captain marvel cosplays

Following the accident that led to her receiving her powers, Carol turned into a NASA whistleblower. She penned a scathing expose´ that cost her her employment; Photo: Comix

17. Kickin’ It

captain marvel cosplays

There have been other monickers and versions to her character; Photo: Amino

16. Out Of Hand

captain marvel cosplays

Captain Marvel was formed as a feminist icon, being a symbol of the audacious career-driven and powerful woman; Photo: DFW

15. City ‘High’ Life

captain marvel cosplays

Captain Marvel attained her super powers after absorbing the genetic template of Kree superhero, Mar-Vell. This transformed her into a perfect Kree-human hybrid; Photo: Instagram

14. Self-Made Post Card

captain marvel cosplays

Captain Marvel will be the first female superhero in the Marvel franchise to get a solo film. She’ll be played by Academy Award-winner, Brie Larson; Photo: Tumblr

13. Saved By The, Superhero

captain marvel cosplays

In one storyline Captain Marvel loses all her powers when she’s touched by mutant superhero Rogue; Photo: Pikcat

12. The Eyes Chico

captain marvel cosplays

The first version of her costume was swiftly met with backlash as the oddly placed cut-out was considered extremely impractical by designers and readers alike; Photo: Twitter

11. ‘Carry’ On Folks

captain marvel cosplays

In the initial version of her origin story, Carol Danvers took on the moniker of ‘Ms. Marvel’. It was sourced from ‘Mar-Vell’, the superhero from whom she received her powers; Photo: MXcos

10. Captain Marvel-ous

captain marvel cosplays

Captain Marvel by Asami Gate; Photo: Instagram

9. Shine Bright Like A Diamond

captain marvel cosplays

In a controversial storyline, Carol displayed an alcohol problem following the death of her boyfriend and loss of powers; Photo: Facebook

8. All Of The Lights

captain marvel cosplays

Ms. Marvel was once involved romantically with fellow Air Force officer, James Rhodes aka War Machine; Photo: Twitter

7. ‘Fly’ Boots

captain marvel cosplays

Captain Marvel cosplays are storming the net ahead of the film; Photo: PicBubble

6. Captain Marvel In Action!

captain marvel cosplays

After the accident that led to her powers, Danvers got brain damage which gave her a dual personality; Photo: Qweek

5. Bodypaint: The Sequel

captain marvel cosplays

While she didn’t appear in the film, she was an integral part of Marvel’s Civil War. She was pro-registration initially and on team Iron Man; Photo: Getty Images

4. He’s ‘Hanging’ In There

captain marvel cosplays

After taking up the mantle of Captain Marvel officially, she draped her elite blue and red outfit; Photo: Facebook

3. Team Work Makes The Dream Work

captain marvel cosplays

Ms. Marvel briefly worked with The Daily Bugle as the editor of their women’s subsidiary, Woman Magazine; Photo: TheMarySue

2. Eat Your Heart Out

captain marvel cosplays

Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) later became NASA’s security chief after starting out in the comics as a US Air Force fighter pilot; Photo: Tumblr

1. Got My Back Against The Wind

captain marvel cosplays

Out of the Captain Marvel cosplays — which is your fav?; Photo: XpressAzian

Captain Marvel releases worldwide March 8, 2019.

