The Detective Conan spin-off anime, Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time, has finally been released on Netflix, here’s everything you need to know.

Detective Conan is one of the most iconic and popular franchises in anime/manga history, earning more than $2.27 billion since its inception in 1994 – above franchises like NBA 2K, Overwatch, King Kong, The Incredibles and Ghostbusters.

However, with such an enormous franchise as Detective Conan (also known as Case Closed), there are plenty of spin-off stories for fans around the world to enjoy.

The good news is that Netflix has just released the latest Detective Conan spin-off anime, Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time – here is everything you need to know.

Akhirnya…



Seen "Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time" on Netflix yet?https://t.co/bv0THl3u4o — Hermon Jay (@hermon_jay) July 29, 2022

What is Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time about?

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (also referred to as Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time is a limited anime series from TMS Entertainment. The six-episode anime is an adaptation of the six-volume manga that served as a spin-off series to the wider Detective Conan franchise.

Zero’s Tea Time focuses on the iconic Rei Furuya (aka Tooru Amuro and Bourbon) and his daily life, with each chapter of the original manga focusing on one of his three faces as the private detective, Black Organisation operation or NPA officer.

“An enigmatic man who weaves through light and shadow, he is the strict and demanding superior, the eager apprentice, the manipulative informant. Who is the man known as Zero and which side of himself does he reveal when no one is watching?” – Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time synopsis, via IMDB.

Sadly, the original manga series has not yet been released in English.

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time finally releases on Netflix

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time was broadcast on the Tokyo MX, ytv and BS-4 Japanese television networks between April 5th and May 10th of this year.

However, the anime has only just made its way over to Netflix, releasing for international streaming today, July 29th.

Directing the anime is Tomochi Kosaka, with scripts being written by Yoshiko Nakamura, character designs helmed by Ky?ko Yoshimi and score composed by Tomisiro.

The opening theme is called “Shooting Star” and is performed by RAKURA, whilst the ending theme tune is titled “Find the truth” by Rainy.

The anime series was met with generally positive reviews from both fans and critics alike, scoring an impressive 7.02/10 on MyAnimeList, 3.5/5 on Anime Planet, 72% on Anilist and 7.8/10 on IMDB,

“The point is, this story is easy to follow and it is enjoyable, what I like about it is that there is content that makes us laugh and at the same time we can feel a heartwarming feeling. So I recommend this to all of you Detective Conan fans and also to those of you who have just got into to the series, of course it’s okay.” – User Stacias, via MAL.

Random tweet but: I would say I love Detective Conan a normal amount but tbh I love the story, I love the characters, I love how dumb it is sometimes and how smart it could be.

I cannot put into words what it means to me. I love this silly little show. ?? pic.twitter.com/wIgO5gyA27 — Rebeca Wilson (@BeckaW_39) July 28, 2022

Who are the voice cast that feature in Zero’s Tea Time?

The following voice actors feature in TMS Entertainment’s 2022 anime adaptation of Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time:

Rei Furuyu is voiced by Toru Furuta (Amuro Ray in Mobile Suit Gundam)

Azusa Enomoto is voiced by Mikiko Enomoto (Itsumi from Aishiteruze Baby)

Midori Kuriyama is voiced by Asako Dodo (Carmen in One Piece)

Yuya Kazami is voiced by Nobuo Tobita (Ebisu in Naruto)

Haro is voiced by Megumin Han (Gon in Hunter x Hunter)

Vermouth is voiced by Mami Koyama (Kei in Akira)

Scotch is voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Thor in Record of Ragnarok)

Andre Camel is voiced by Kiyoyuki Yanada (Kanji in Baki)

