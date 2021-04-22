Celebrate Earth Day With the Down to Earth Game Bundle

Happy Earth Day, folks! While we would like to think that every day is a day we can do something to help the environment, it is a special day to remind us. And, since games are such an important part of our lives, why don’t we put our own spin and celebrate this day with the Down to Earth Game Bundle?

What does that mean?

Well, how about games which allow us to enjoy the beauty of nature in all its splendor?

You also get to contribute to the work that Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center is doing.

$141 worth of games for only $14.

If you’re on a tight budget but still want to contribute, for a dollar, you can get two games – Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants.

Paying more than $11.76 unlocks ABZU, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, and Never Alone.

Beyond Blue, Summer in Mara, and LOST EMBER completes the set.

Love nature? Then you’ll enjoy these games. Get the bundle here. Available till April 30, 2021.