July is coming to an end, and we Potterheads all know what’s coming. Yup, it’s Harry’s birthday this July 31. And if you’re a real fan, you would know that it’s his 41st birthday. Feeling old yet? That doesn’t mean you can’t be a kid at heart. So celebrate Harry’s birthday with the best Harry Potter merchandise!

Harry Potter Slytherin Merchandise

Tom Riddle’s Diary

Get inside Tom Marvolo Riddle’s mind with one of the seven Horcruxes – his diary! It also comes with an invisible ink pen and a UV wand so you can safely keep all your secrets and memories in it. Just be careful not to lose it, or it could end up in the wrong hands. We all know what happened to the last diary.

Slytherin Necklace

This Slytherin necklace is anything but ordinary. Just by looking at it, you can already tell that only noble, pure-blooded families deserve to wear it. The emerald teardrop jewel is centered between two silver snakes embellished with green rhinestones and Swarovski crystal beads. Wear this, and you’ll surely look and feel like royalty.

Slytherin Cup

This Slytherin-inspired cup will help quench your thirst (just not for power and blood if that’s what you’re thinking). It’s perfect for storing any refreshing, cold drink. It also comes with a sorting hat straw topper.

Slytherin Wand Stand

Make sure your wand has the home it deserves with this stylish Slytherin wand stand. Made with die-cast metal and an enameled House Emblem, this wand stand is perfect for displaying and preserving your wand. I mean, Slytherins have a tendency to show off their most prized possessions, right?

Draco Phone Cases

This one’s for all the Draco Malfoy (or Tom Felton) fanatics and lovers out there. Decorate your phone with these Draco-inspired cases. Sure, these cases are not for everyone, “but no one asked your opinion, you filthy little mudblood!”

Voldemort Soap

This Voldemort soap comes in Deadly Nightshade Scent, sure to awaken the death eater in you. Intricately designed, this soap would also be a lovely addition to your Dark Lord collectibles.

Unforgivable Curse Pencils

The infamous unforgivable curses are three of the most frowned upon spells ever. You have to admit it though, it’s fun to be bad sometimes. Plus, they can come in handy when trying to save yourself from some pretty bad situations. So get your hands on these wicked pencils now!

Salazar Slytherin’s Locket

Here’s another Slytherin Horcrux for you to get your hands on – Salazar Slytherin’s locket. Of course, only parselmouths like him could open the locket, but this one was specially made for *ordinary* wizards and muggles alike.

Death Eater Temp Tattoo

Make yourself an official Death Eater with this Death Mark temp tattoo. It’s perfect for cosplay, Halloween costumes, and photoshoots!

Death Eater Mask

Get this Death Eater mask to match your tattoo, and really get into character.

Narcissa Malfoy Coaster

This rare, handmade Narcissa Malfoy coaster is a carefully crafted piece of art made from multiple layers of resin and real flowers.

Harry Potter Hufflepuff Merchandise

Hufflepuff Notebook

This wooden Hufflepuff notebook is perfect for any Hogwarts student for taking down class notes and daily reminders.

Hufflepuff Birdhouse

How about getting yourself a quirky Hufflepuff birdhouse? No two birdhouses are the same, so this one’s definitely a gem.

Hufflepuff Wax Seal

This cool Hufflepuff candle wax seal set will allow you to write magical letters to your loved ones as if you were writing them from Hogwarts yourself! It’s crafted with exquisite details and material, making it a superb HP merch.

Hufflepuff Robes

Wear your house robes loud and proud with this Hufflepuff robe! Wear it to a party, a cosplay event, or just at home to show where your loyalty lies.

Hufflef*ck Mug

I know Hufflepuffs are known to be kind, loyal people. In fact, in my head, they’re all about rainbows and sunshine. However, that doesn’t mean they’re naïve nor blind to the truth. Get on their bad side, and you’ll regret it. This mug will definitely show people to never take advantage of a Hufflepuff!

Hufflepuff Kitten Pin

Apart from rainbows and sunshine, Hufflepuffs can also be associated with kittens. Hence, this adorable pin would suit any Hufflepuff at heart.

Harry Potter Ravenclaw Merchandise

Rowena Ravenclaw’s Diadem

Horcruxes are hard to come by, but how about this one? The Lost Diadem of Ravenclaw was thought to be gone forever, but it was just right under our noses. Well, hidden deep in the Room of Requirement. Make sure it never gets lost again, and get one for yourself!

Ravenclaw Collaged Vinyl

This hand-painted Ravenclaw collaged vinyl is a major mood and style inspo. We all know Ravenclaws are not only intelligent. They’re creative people too!

Moaning Myrtle Painting

Want to feel like you’re in the second-floor girls’ lavatory (a.k.a. Moaning Myrtle’s Bathroom)? Get this painting of the wailing ghost herself, and you may just unlock the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets.

Welcome Letter

There’s nothing a true Ravenclaw wants more than to excel in school, but that first means getting in. This welcome letter from the prefect of Ravenclaw officially welcomes you into your new home. It explains everything there is to know about Ravenclaw House, its founder, and a description of the common rooms.

Gilderoy Lockhart Sketchbooks

This collection of Gilderoy Lockhart sketchbooks is perfect for fans of this handsome and brilliant wizard. Along with the order, you will also get a photo of him riding his favorite broom. So don’t miss this chance, and get it now!

Ravenclaw Crest Book Page Painting

This Ravenclaw House crest painted on an HP book page is perfect for Ravenclaws to show off their house pride.

Ravenclaw Goblet Figurine

This Ravenclaw goblet figurine is an awesome addition to your Harry Potter collection. It’s embellished with the House Crest and studded with blue jewels.

Ravenclaw Knapsack

This Ravenclaw knapsack is the perfect school accessory for you Hogwarts geeks out there!

Harry Potter Gryffindor Merchandise

Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes Hoodie

Fred and George Weasley’s infamous joke shop was the most exciting thing about Hogsmeade since ever. Get this hoodie as a reminder to pursue what you love.

Dumbledore Daily Prophet Article

To honor one of Gryffindor’s best wizards, grab this Daily Prophet Poster and put it on display.

Sword of Gryffindor

Made by the Magical World’s most skilled metalworkers, The Sword of Gryffindor is a very important relic that had a significant role in the series. In fact, it was used to kill Nagini and Salazar Slytherin’s basilisk.

Gryffindor Tote Bag

Quidditch is probably one of the highlights of the school year. This is why it’s time to show your support for Gryffindor House with this red and gold quidditch tote bag.

Gryffindor Pikachu

This one merges two of my favorite things: Harry Potter and Pokémon. If you’re a fan of both, then this Gryffindor robe-wearing Pikachu design is perfect for you. Use it to decorate your bags, mugs, clothes, and more!

Luna Lovegood Bracelet

Luna Lovegood may be a quirky oddball, but she has a heart of gold. For a first year, she also has a lot of wise things to say, including the quote written on this bracelet which is a pretty awesome reminder to have on a daily basis.

Other Cool HP Merchandise

Harry Potter Mystery Box

Get a great surprise from this Harry Potter Mystery Box! You surely won’t be disappointed by what it has in store for HP fans like you. If you want to know what’s inside, then I guess you’ll have to get it ;)

Small Potions Kit

Check out this cool, vintage-looking decorative small potions kit. Feel like a real potions master yourself. Phoenix feathers, skelegrow, floo powder, Veritaserum, and unicorn blood are just a handful of the labeled bottles that come in this one-of-a-kind, handmade set.

Quidditch Seeker Goggles

Whether you’re out to play an actual quidditch game or just out to look like a seeker, this pair of quidditch seeker goggles is the accessory for you!

House Scented Candle

Choose a candle according to your House of choice! These scented candles inspired by Hogwarts houses would make the perfect gift to loved ones. Each comes with a distinct scent, so choose wisely!

HP Mug

You’re never too old to love Harry Potter. In the same way, you’re also never too old to wait for your Hogwarts acceptance letter. This 30 and still waiting for my Hogwarts letter mug shows exactly that.

Harry Potter Folded Book Art

This awesome Harry Potter folded book art may seem like a waste of a perfectly good book, but booklovers would definitely appreciate this. I, myself, would love to have this around the house to show my love for the franchise.

Azkaban Prison Sign

This unique Azkaban prison sign may as well have been stolen from Azkaban, but who cares? It’s an awesome, rare piece to have, so get one for yourself!

Wine Glass

I can never run out of reasons to re-watch Harry Potter and drink wine, so these Harry Potter-inspired wine glasses are spot on. Each glass plays with the name of each house which makes it hard to choose just one design.

Marauder’s Map Leotard

Never have I ever thought of putting the Marauder’s Map on a leotard, so this one‘s pretty genius.

Hogwarts Starry Night

This dreamy and magical Starry Night Hogwarts painting is an ode to a great painter and a great author. It’s definitely a great piece to add to your room if you want to seem more #cultured.

Flying Keys Ornaments

These go way back to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and actually look pretty great as ornaments. Hang them from your ceiling or stick them on your walls to remind you of that scene from the first film.

Snape Succulent Holder

Okay, having Snape’s head in your house might seem pretty weird for some, but not for Potterheads like me. If you’re into plants these days, this Snape succulent holder is exactly what you need!

HP Gift Wrapper

Having read the books is already a gift in itself, but this Harry Potter gift wrapper is a cool way to present your gifts to other fans. Am I right?