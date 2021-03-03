Celebrate National Snack Day With These Geeky Snacks

If hangry (hungry + angry) were a real word, it would definitely be part of my vocabulary. To avoid this, I make sure to have a little snack to get me through my next meal. I’m sure all of us have those moments when you just want to snack on something. Heck, there’s even a whole day dedicated to snacks. Having the munchies is normal, but sometimes it can get pretty boring when you always have the same thing. Adding a little twist to your snacks can make things more exciting for you. So to help you celebrate National Snack Day (March 4), here are some geeky snacks that you should try out.

Harry Potter Butterbeer

Pretend you’re in Hogsmeade with your pals with this butterbeer recipe. This sweet treat is probably one of the most mouth-watering things the Harry Potter franchise introduced to us fans. So why not be in on the fun, right? Who said this can only exist in the books. You can also try one when you visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios.

Pac-Man Jello

Bring some nostalgia to the kitchen with these Pac-Man Jell-O that will surely be exciting to make (and eat!). All you need is a mold which you can get here. If you don’t have one, you can also shape your Jell-O from scratch which could be a little messier but still fun.

Diablo 3 Skittle Vodka Potions

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a top-notch mixologist, it would be Diablo. In fact, every single one of his schemes probably involves a potion of some sort. Whether it be for brainwashing or blowing something up, there’s no drink this guy can’t mix. Check out the video above for some recipes for these potions which include: Demon Hunters Hatred and Discipline, Witch Doctors Mana and Monk’s Spirit, the Barbarian’s Fiery, and the Wizard’s Arcane Power.

Doctor Who Cookies

These adorable Doctor Who cookies may be too cute to take a bite from, but these will surely make any snack time a little more interesting. Bring out your creativity by painting and drawing on these cookies. All you need are generic square and oval-shaped cookie cutters, food coloring, and icing, and you’re good to go!

Resident Evil Cupcakes

These Resident Evil Umbrella Corporation chocolate cupcakes topped with peppermint frosting really look delicious. Bake a batch and have one (or two) as a snack or even dessert!

Game Controller Chocolate

These artistic and detailed game controller chocolates are so adorable. You can even mix different kinds of chocolate and add food coloring to make them even more realistic. Eat them for dessert or even give them away as gifts to your gamer friends.

Cheese Chess Board

Add some creativity to your charcuterie board by placing them on a chess board for a geeky twist. You can even use your aperitif as chess pieces.

You can go the extra mile by even making the chessboard from scratch using cheese! This will surely be a hit at any party or get-together.

Light Saber Pretzels

Make your own lightsabers using pretzel sticks, chocolate, and sugar. You’ll probably want to make a big batch though because I’m sure these will be gone in a jiffy. Learn how to make these here.

Pokémon Pizza

It might be pretty hard to find a pizza joint that offers these, so why not make your own? These Poke Ball and Pizzachu pizzas are really easy to make. You can even try other characters if you’ve got more toppings to use.

Zombie Candy Mix

This popcorn candy mix is a hodgepodge of different treats that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth. You’ve got caramel popcorn, M&Ms, and licorice sticks. You can even add nuts, chocolate chips, and or raisins sort of like a trail mix to make it even healthier.

Mario Brothers Bento

Japanese bento boxes are widely popular and can even be considered as an art form. Most of them depict famous characters or animals out of food. They are carefully crafted, ensuring that it is a balanced meal with a variety of tastes, textures, and food groups.

Spiderman Mixed Berries

Go for something healthier with these mixed berry platter topped with some yogurt shaped like a spider web. This is probably the easiest one to make which is perfect when you don’t have a lot of time to prepare a snack.

Stormtrooper Pretzels

These Stormtrooper pretzels are so easy to make. Just dip your pretzels in some white chocolate or yogurt then use some food coloring to paint on their faces!

Star Wars Galactic Snacks

Because one Star Wars-themed snack isn’t even, check out this new cookbook featuring over 30 sweet and savory snacks from Tatooine, Hoth, and beyond. It features recipes for snacks like Bantha Blue Butter Sandwich Cookies, Mustafarian Molten Lava Cakes, Cloud City Marshmallows, and many more!

