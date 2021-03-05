Celebrate Pi Day With These Puns

The month of March is more popularly known as the time we celebrate Women’s Month and St. Patrick’s Day (March 17). But did you know that it’s also the time we celebrate a very important number pi (π). This essential number has been used throughout the ages by many cultures around the world. Many may not realize it, but pi is used in almost everything we use: engineering, construction, telephones, TV, power generation, and so much more. This is why it’s only fitting that we dedicated even just one day for it. If you still cannot guess what day pi day falls on, it’s on March 14 or 3.14. Get it? So here are some witty jokes and puns that you can use to celebrate Pi Day.

Come to the nerd side. We have pi.

Celebrate this momentous day with a Star Wars pun! Who wouldn’t want to be on the nerd side, right? I mean, there’s pi!

3.14% of sailors are pi-rates.

Sport this pi joke shirt on Pi Day, and be the envy among your friends! Get it here.

Never talk to pi. He’ll go on forever.

We all know why we should never talk to pi. It takes forever, and you just don’t need that in your life.

The worst thing about getting hit in the face with pi is that it never ends.

Again with the never-ending pi jokes!

What was Sir Isaac Newton’s favorite dessert? Apple pi.

This pun kind of hits 2 birds with 1 stone. First, of course, is the reference to Isaac Newton’s discovery of gravity with an apple. The second is the reference to pie (pi).

Why do people get excited about Pi Day? I don’t know. It’s completely irrational.

There’s really no way to describe pi day as being completely irrational. I mean, it is the most popular irrational number.

Pi Eating Contest

Imagine if you had to do a pi eating contest. That would be a drag, right?

If today was really Pi Day, it would never end!

This makes a lot of sense. If it were really Pi Day, then this day would never end. So is Pi Day really Pi Day? Hmm.

What do you call a snake that is exactly 3.14 meters long? A pi-thon.

First of all, a 3.14-meter long snake scares the living hell out of me. Good thing it’s only a pi-thon and not venomous!

How far can you recite pi? Apple, Cherry, Blueberry, Pecan…

I’d also like to add chocolate, peach, strawberry, key lime, and lemon meringue pies. If I could recite (and eat) all the pies in the world, I would be one happy girl.

I ate all the pi…

Now, this one takes a bit of analysis before fully getting it right.

Is it cake or is it pi?

Now, this one’s pretty confusing. Is it cake or is it pi? Either way, I’m sure it’s delicious.

Umm…

A little inappropriate, but I threw this one in just to mix things up a bit. It’s still about pi, right?

Pi is in trouble

Imagine naming your kid after pi. I’d rather not.

Happy Pi Day to everyone, except the state of Indiana.

To those holding a grudge against the state of Indiana, this one’s for you. Who knew that there was a bill that would have completely changed very essence of pi? Clearly, the state’s legislators weren’t a fan of math. Luckily, the state’s senators had a bit more numerical acumen.

Enter your full name.

Here’s another reason why I wouldn’t want to be pi. Poor fellow.

When you realize Pi Day just got a bit more interesting…

I don’t think it’s coincidence that Pi Day also marks Albert Einstein’s birthday and Karl Marx and Stephen Hawking’s death. All these men have very significant contributions to the world, so to have them all share this day with Pi must be fate, right?

When what you really wanted was pumpkin pi…

This one makes me want to have pumpkin pie on Pi Day. Just make sure that what you’re getting is pie, okay?

Watch out for that pumpkin pie though…

You can definitely have as much pi as you want, just make sure that it won’t increase your r, if you know what I’m talking about.

Pi vs i

When pi and i get into a serious fight, you know things are going to get messy.

Love is Pi

This is the reason why love is not pie, but is pi. If it’s pie, you only get eight slices and that’s it. But if it’s pi, you get something irrational and infinite.

Together we are one.

Put these three together, and you’ve got a party!

The Perks of Being Pi

Paying tribute to Perks of Being a Wallflower and Pi Day is this meme over here.

Want more geeky lines and sayings? Check this out.

Here are 20 nerd sayings and jokes to make your day!