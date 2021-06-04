Celebrate Pride Month With These Movies

June marks a very exciting and colorful time of the year as it celebrates the LGBTQ community. It’s a time to celebrate diversity, equality, and the freedom to be yourself. Even if you’re not an LGBTQ yourself, you can still show your support for them, right? There are many ways to celebrate Pride Month, and one of them is by educating yourself and understanding what it means to uplift this community. So here are some of the best Pride Month movies you can binge-watch with your friends and family.

Call Me By Your Name | Official Trailer HD (2017)

This Academy Award-winning film just came out in 2017, and already it is considered one of the most iconic gay romance movies ever made. It deals with the struggles of young love and heartbreak in such a way that it captures the hearts of viewers. It follows the budding relationship between a 17-year old Elio and his father’s 24-year old graduate assistant Oliver.

Love, Simon | Official Trailer 2 [HD] | 20th Century FOX

If you love films from the 80s, this film won’t disappoint you. It’s got that John Hughes coming-of-age feel to it that’ll keep you wanting more. Based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Love, Simon tackles how it is to come out in high school.

Brokeback Mountain 2005 Trailer HD | Jake Gyllenhaal | Heath Ledger

With a star-studded cast, Oscar-winning Brokeback Mountain explores the romance between two cowboys in the 1960s. Be ready to drown in your own tears, as Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal give one of their best performances ever. If anything, this film definitely pushed conservative views and boundaries, making it an iconic pride film.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie

A teenage girl is caught having a same-sex relationship with her girlfriend. Coming from a devout Christian family, Cameron gets sent to a gay conversion treatment center where she is subjected to various unorthodox methods. Pretending to go along with the facility’s therapies, Cameron and the other residents bond over their shared struggles as they wait to be released.

The Danish Girl Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander Drama HD

Based on the novel of the same name, The Danish Girl is a biographical film about artist Gerda Wegener who asked her husband to pose as a female model for her painting. Things take a surprising turn when this triggers Einar’s long-suppressed identity and follows his journey towards becoming trans pioneer Lili Elbe. This critically-renowned film is a must-see.

Rent (2005) Trailer

Rent is one of the greatest musicals of all time and features some of the most iconic songs too. One of its most popular songs, Seasons of Love, sounds so cheerful that when you watch the film, you end up getting surprised at its plot. Rent centers on a group of New Yorkers who struggle with their careers, relationships, and well, paying the rent. One thing they all have in common is the effect of the AIDS epidemic on their neighborhood.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire [Official Trailer] – In Theaters December 6, 2019

This 2019 French historical drama set in 1770 tells the story of a young daughter of a French countess who develops mutual forbidden feelings towards the female artist commissioned to paint her wedding portrait. Sensual, intelligent, and beautifully made, this film is all about real passion and intimacy no matter how short-lived.

All About My Mother | Theatrical Trailer | 1999

This eccentric film follows Manuela who lost her son Esteban, and cried until her eyes completely ran dry. Seemingly out of her usual self, she goes out to the world seeking for Esteban’s father who has become a transvestite named Lola.

Boys Don't Cry (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Based on the real story of trans man Teena Brandon who tries to find himself in Nebraska, but becomes a victim of a hate crime by his two acquaintances. The film stars Hilary Swank who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in this film.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Trailer

This musical comedy-drama is based on the stage musical of the same name. It follows the journey of a transexual punk rock girl from East Berlin touring the US with her band. Most importantly, it follows her journey to find love and fame and living life with her botched sex-change procedure.

MILK - Official Trailer

This film is based on real-life politician Harvey Milk who was an American activist fighting for gay rights, and became California’s first openly gay official elected to public office.

The Kids Are All Right

The Kids Are All Right - Official Trailer

This one is about a same-sex couple with two children who seem to have the perfect family. However, things don’t go as planned when Nic and Jules’ kids suddenly want to find their biological father.

Pride Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Bill Nighy, Andrew Scott Historical Comedy HD

This funny historical film features an unlikely team-up between the police, the conservative press, and London-based gay and lesbian activists lend their support to striking miners when they realize they have a common enemy in British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.