Celebrate The End Of Star Wars’ Disney Trilogy With These Death Star And Storm Trooper Shirts!

It has finally come to an end, that is, Disney’s take on its own Star Wars trilogy after acquiring the whole thing from Lucasarts. Suffice to say, lots of interesting and rather unexpected things have happened. Whether you like them or not, Star Wars is Star Wars and being a fan is as cool as ever; so make sure you raise your fandom flag high with these Death Star and Storm Trooper shirts.

These are two shirts that only Star Wars fans will know and love. The first one is a male T-shirt designed with a Storm Trooper helmet on a dark background. On the Storm Trooper’s forehead, however, is a familiar sight– the Death Star! It’s seemingly engraved on the Storm Trooper’s giant head, gnawing at the back of their reptilian brain.

The shirt is made out of 100 percent cotton and is officially licensed. Though at the moment, there are only a few sizes left that’s available: small, so better hurry before these Storm Troopers run out. It’s currently on sale at 86 percent and is now down to just $3.99!

The second shirt is another ode to the power and glory of the Death Star but this time, it’s for women. It’s also a black shirt but sports a more straightforward Death Star design instead, featuring the superweapon in it’s looming facade. Well, it’s actually the second Death Star from the original trilogy which is still under construction before it got blown up again.

In any case, women ought to enjoy the scooped and lower neckline, raglan style short sleeves, unfinished hem, and 100 percent cotton build of the shirt. Of course, it’s also officially licensed and also on sale at 86 percent making its lowest price $3.99 for the small size. Hurry up and grab these blown up sales for the Death Star and Storm Trooper shirts while supplies last!