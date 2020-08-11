Celebrate the new moving RX-78-2 Gundam with these finds

The moving RX-78-2 Gundam‘s assembly in Yokohama, Japan is now complete

. While it will take a while before it is presentation ready, dozens of footage showing the mecha’s movements being tested are online to keep us excited.

GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA 7

To celebrate, Gundam Yokohama Factory is launching two special edition plastic model kits. Unfortunately, these specific releases are only available in Japan. But if we can take a cue from the last lifesize Gundam in Odaiba, there should be a similar model without the Factory Yokohama exclusive tag released also. At least we hope they will

But that won’t stop global Gundam fans from getting their hands on these kits, right? But if looking for items to scratch that itch right now, here are some Gundam pieces that you might consider.

The first Gundam’s latest design boasts the “culmination of the various technologies used to create the HG line over the years.” This plastic kit features quality articulation to match the sleek mecha look.

Gundam vs Hello Kitty Project SD Kit

This kit was mentioned on our list of top Japanese crossovers, but it deserves a callback for this spot. Both Hello Kitty and Gundam appeal to a much older generation, so this special edition toy that combines both characters is a must-have whether you like the cat or the robot.

Protect your daily carry from the elements with this bag! Just like the actual shield of Amuro Rey’s Gundam, not only can wear it on your back, you can also equip it on your arm!

In case you don’t mind having a huge Gundam head on your desk, then this mug will suit you. It can take around 12 ounces of your favorite drink, and your occasional urges to call out Char Aznable’s name.

All Gundam Yokohama Factory images are screengrabbed from their progress report video.