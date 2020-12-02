7 Characters That Could Defeat Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, is arguably one of the strongest Marvel superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her storyline in “The Last Avenger” definitely shook things up for the franchise due to her immense powers. Fans should expect more from this superhero in Phase 4 as confirmed by Producer and President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige. In the comics, Captain Marvel has superhuman strength and durability, has a resistance to most poisons and toxins, can fly, and can project photon energy from her hands. She has almost every superpower, making her a tough character to beat. However, here are 7 characters that could definitely defeat Captain Marvel when given the chance.

Thanos

Before you react, this is Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet. Without it, many superheroes would easily defeat him. But with it, Thanos is definitely a force to be reckoned with. As seen in the films alone, this supervillain was able to change the phase of the Earth with just a snap of his fingers. If it would be just a fight between Captain Marvel and Thanos (with the Infinity Gauntlet), there is a pretty big chance that the Mad Titan would win.

As seen in Endgame, it took years and several attempts before the whole team could defeat Thanos. Without the rest of the MCU heroes, Captain Marvel most likely wouldn’t stand a chance against him.

She-Hulk

Captain Marvel’s story arc in The Last Avenger teases the appearance of a new character that could also defeat her: She-Hulk. A preview of Captain Marvel #15 shows Captain Marvel struggling against She-Hulk’s overwhelming power. She-Hulk also appears to be unaffected by Captain Marvel’s blasts.

With other characters, Captain Marvel always had an edge by taking away their source of power. This was what she did with Thor and his hammer and Black Panther with his suit. However, with She-Hulk, there is only her strength and rage which Captain Marvel can’t take away. If She-Hulk hadn’t gotten surprised at Captain Marvel’s identity, Carol Danvers would not have had the opening to blast energy through She-Hulk’s head. This means that if given another chance, She-Hulk could definitely knock out Captain Marvel in a fight.

Surtur

Surtur is a Fire Demon descended from Muspelheim which is one of the Nine Realms of Norse Mythology. A common villain pitted against Odin and Thor, Surtur’s powers are depicted to be of apocalyptic proportions. He has epic strength & durability, levitation, inter-dimensional travel, molecular manipulation, and the ability to generate intense heat. When he reunites with the Eternal Flame, this gives him that extra boost of power to completely destroy Asgard.

His weaknesses include vulnerability to intense cold and can be imprisoned by magical spells. However, given that he is an elemental demon and a mystical being, this gives him a big edge over Captain Marvel.

Ego

Ego the Living Planet is a Celestial, and is one of the oldest and most powerful beings in the MCU. His existence was the result of a scientist merging with a planet, hence the name. Also known as a “bioverse”, he has the power to control and manipulate everything with his consciousness. He can manipulate the weather, generate natural disasters, and create a protective shield of clouds. He can also produce and mentally command Antibodies which are powerful humanoids. If Ego weren’t destroyed in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Captain Marvel would not have had a chance against this Celestial.

Dormammu

Known as the ruler of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu almost defeated Doctor Strange if the latter had not outwitted him. Doctor Strange’s only advantage over this powerful being is his ability to control time. With Dormammu’s desire to gain control of the multiverse, he is willing to destroy anyone and anything that gets in his way. Considering that he is also an immortal being, Captain Marvel would be having a hard time defeating this character.

The Ancient One

Another Doctor Strange character is the Ancient One. She was the Sorcerer Supreme and leader of the Masters of the Mystic Arts. For hundreds of years, she protected mankind against mystical threats. She was Doctor Strange’s mentor and has hundreds of years worth of combat skills.

Some of her abilities include warping time and reality, controlling gravity, astral projection, and precognition (ability to see the future!). Captain Marvel’s abilities are immense as well, but they are far less powerful and versatile than the Ancient One’s.

Adam Warlock

Last but not the least, Adam Warlock has a good chance of beating Captain Marvel. Though his powers have fluctuated over the years, Adam Warlock’s basic powers are similar to that of Captain Marvel’s. He has superhuman strength and durability, controls cosmic energy, and can fly. This evens out the playing field between these two characters.

However, Adam Warlock has the upper hand with his ability to regenerate by hibernating in his cocoon. At the end of Guardians 2, Warlock’s appearance was teased by showing his cocoon. He has yet to appear in the MCU, but many are already speculating that he will be a powerful opponent to defeat Captain Marvel.

