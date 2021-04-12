Check Out These Celebrity Doppelgangers on National Look-Alike Day

Have you ever come across a person that looks exactly like someone you know? In mythology, this phenomenon is a doppelgänger, which is a harbinger of bad luck. It’s freaky. I know. Others believe a doppelgänger is an evil twin. No matter what the origins are, there’s no denying that we’ve seen a few doppelgängers in our lifetime, especially those of celebrities. To celebrate this coming National Look-Alike Day with these geeky celebrity doppelgängers!

Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto

There’s a big reason why Zachary Quinto played Spock in the remake of Star Trek. It’s because of his very close resemblance to the one and only Leonard Nimoy. We know, we know. There can only be one Leonard Nimoy, and I’m not trying to make them one and the same. In his own way, Zachary Quinto portrayed the character with as much respect as he could give to the original.

Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly

Now now, actress Jaime Pressly certainly found her evil twin in Daddy’s Little Monster Margot Robbie. Best not to let Harley Quinn (or Joker) find out that she has a doppelgänger out there. We don’t know what chaos might ensue!

Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin

Who knew Superman and Finnick Odair had a lot in common (in the looks department, I mean)? Imagine having these two fine men in the same film. Fine, they come from two totally different worlds and franchises, but a girl can dream, right?

Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown

From the moment I laid my eyes on Eleven on the first episode of Stranger Things, I just knew she looked so familiar. It only took me a couple of minutes to realize the she is the carbon copy of Natalie Portman. Age difference aside, these two will definitely pass as twins, especially now that Millie Bobby Brown isn’t a kid anymore.

Brandon Routh and Jonathan Bennett

Here’s another Superman look-alike! Jonathan Bennett aka Mean Girls’ high school heartthrob Aaron Samuels looks so much Brandon Routh. I mean, look at those finely-chiseled cheekbones and those brooding eyes!

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain

Both of these beautiful women appeared in the 2011 film The Help. I don’t know how they could even be in the same film when they look so much alike! Just kidding. Anyway, you may know Bryce Dallas Howard from films like Spider-Man 3, Jurrasic World, and Twilight. On the other hand, Jessica Chastain also appeared in films like Interstellar, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and The Martian.

Robert Downey Jr. and Benny Benassi

I never realized Tony Stark also had “DJ, record producer, and remixer” to add to his “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” resume. Who knew Robert Downey Jr. had a doppelgänger of his own, right? It took searching the music industry to find one!

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Dempsey

X-Men’s Wolverine meets Grey’s Anatomy’s Derek Shepherd.

Scarlett Johansson and Amber Heard

It’s pretty interesting that The Black Widow and Atlantean Queen Mera are practically like twins! Maybe they were separated at birth? Too bad they’re from different Universes because that would have been an interesting plot twist!

Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal

In a parallel universe, Donnie Darko and Tobey Maguire might have crossed paths or even became long lost brothers.

Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

These two men appeared in the same Batman franchise which makes their uncanny resemblance of each other so cool!

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher have long been mistaken for each other. These two lovely red heads definitely look like twins, but we all know that there is only one woman for the Man of Steel. Am I right?

Emilia Clarke and Robin Tunney

Daenarys Targaryen definitely wouldn’t have liked having a look alike, more so a witch (referencing to Tunney’s starring role in The Craft). These two women, apart from having good looks, definitely share the same passion for portraying strong women.

Jessie Eisenberg and Michael Cera

These two geeky guys share the same dark curly hair and frustrated look that give them their charm in their movies. Jessie Eisenberg may play the ultimate real-life geek, Mark Zuckerberg, but Michael Cera is still the number one geek in my life.

Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe

IT’S FREAKIN’ HARRY POTTER AND FRODO BAGGINS! Need I say more?

Nicolas Cage and Mystery Guy

We definitely added this one into the mix because it’s just so freaky. The guy on the left is a photo of a civil war soldier It definitely raises the question of whether or not Nicolas Cage is a vampire or immortal.

Jeff Bridges and Kurt Russell

Both of these iconic actors share more than just their good looks. They also happened to appear in an MCU film! Jeff Bridges was in Iron Man, while Kurt Russell was in Guardians of the Galaxy 2!

