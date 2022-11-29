What date and time will Cheer Up episode 12 release around the world following the frustrating delays to the K-drama broadcast?

The traditional Korean drama broadcast format of releasing two episodes over consecutive days each week is arguably one of the reasons why the genre remains so constantly at the top of social media platforms’ daily trends.

However, when this release schedule format is broken, it can lead to some serious confusion from fans, especially those outside South Korea who are forced to wait for the domestic broadcast to conclude.

So, following the delay to Cheer Up episode 12, we countdown to the release date and time for the K-dramas latest installment.

Cheer Up episode 12 is scheduled to premiere both domestically in South Korea via SBS Television and internationally via streaming partners on Tuesday, November 29.

The new episode will be broadcast at 10 PM KST and at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 5 AM

Eastern Time – 8 AM

British Time – 1 PM

European Time – 2 PM

India Time – 6:30 PM

Philippine Time – 9 PM

Episode 12 will then be made available to stream via Viki and Viu once the subtitle team has worked their way through the broadcast, with there being a typical wait of 2-3 hours for the complete translation.

Cheer Up episode 12 had previously been scheduled to release on November 21, with episode 13 set to drop on November 27 and episode 14 on November 28.

However, the domestic broadcast has been significantly hampered by coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup; with networks opting to postpone shows for a week, rather than push them back by an hour.

Episode 13 is now scheduled to premiere on December 5, followed by episode 14 on December 6.

How has the series been rated so far?

The Cheer Up K-drama has experienced a generally positive, if not disjointed, reception from both domestic and international audiences.

The series is currently scoring 6.9/10 on IMDB, an 89% on AsianWiki, and 7.9/10 on MyDramaList.

“There is nothing I want to add or remove from the story, all the characters will slowly show their true self and you can be connected with them as you’re watching this drama. And the main female role, she is amaziiing!! I mean her acting skill is another level! She created her own version of a cheerful character which is too realistic it s not at all like others, has her own character and this truly made me a fan. I think this will be a hit for sure, cant wait to see how is the ending but so far I’m really enjoying it!” – User review, via IMDB.

Data from the domestic audience share are as followed:

Episode 1 – 2.3% share (36 th place)

place) Episode 2 – 2.1% share (32 nd place)

place) Episode 3 – 2.2% share (35 th place)

place) Episode 4 – 2.4% share (27 th place)

place) Episode 5 – 2.4% share (30 th place)

place) Episode 6 – 3.2% share (20 th place)

place) Episode 7 – 2.2% share (33 rd place)

place) Episode 8 – 2.6% share (26 th place)

place) Episode 9 – 2.2% share (27 th place)

place) Episode 10 – 2.4% share (28 th place)

place) Episode 11 – 2.2% share (30th place)

