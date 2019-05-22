Back in the day, there was no Fortnite, there was no social media, and we had to entertain ourselves in the great outdoors. Games consoles were once extremely primitive and the home game console boom began in the mid-80s with 8-bit consoles like the NES and original Sega Master System.

There were games consoles, computer games and arcade games way before the mid-80s, but this bought the power of gaming into so many homes and really marks a turning point for the video game industry as a whole.

With the recent trend of rebooting old games consoles and video games so veteran gamers can take a walk down memory lane, Climadoor (or should we say Nostalgio) made these really cool ‘8-bit video games’ that imagine classic childhood playground pastimes as cartridges that would go in your retro console.

Childhood Pastimes Reimagined as 8-Bit Retro Video Games

Conkers Kid – Playground Revenge II

An absolute staple of the British school playground, Conkers is where kings and queens were made. Conkers is a game whereby you gather the seeds of a chestnut tree, find the biggest or sharpest one and attach a piece of string to it. You then do battle with others, in the form of hitting another person’s conker as hard as you can to try and smash it.

Schools have clamped down pretty hard on Conkers, either forcing contestants to wear protective goggles or banning it all together. But with Conkers Kid, Nostalgio’s 8-bit game, you can play to your heart’s content. Become the playground champion by toppling the evil bully!

Jump Rope Master

The original test of balance, agility, timing and fitness. Jump rope is a universal playground game and no one will ever know what is so satisfying and fun about jumping over a moving rope. The thing is, in real life, once you mastered the timing of the jump, it just became a test of physical endurance and got a bit same-y.

In Jump Rope Master, you are an agility ninja who has to dodge flameballs and flame throwers whilst jumping the rope. Everything is more fun with ninjas and fire.

Mega Kerby – Sidewalk III

A vintage childhood pastime, now with an added injection of danger. Kerby is so simple, but so good. Kerby is a two-player game. You stand on opposite sides of a road, facing each other and with a bouncy ball, like a football or basketball, you take turns in throwing the ball at the kerb. The aim is to get it to bounce off the kerb and to catch it on the rebound. You could play for points or you could simply play until you got bored.

In Mega Kerby – Sidewalk III, you have to dodge pedestrians, cyclists and cars whilst aiming for the kerb, which you would sometimes have to do in real life. A frantic game of skill and timing, this is a true classic.

Musical Chairs in Space 2020

A guaranteed feature of every children’s birthday party, Musical Chairs is where s*** got real. If you haven’t played before, the premise is simple. Say you have a group of twenty people, nineteen chairs are put out and everyone must walk in a circle around the chairs. Music is played and every time the music stops, you must scramble for a chair and sit on it. Why we were forced to play this at every party, we don’t know. Everyone would cheat, someone would always end up crying and whoever’s birthday it was would generally be allowed to advance to at least the quarter-finals no matter what.

Musical Chairs in Space is different. Nostalgio’s take on the game has you fighting for a seat in space. What’s at stake? Only the entire fate of the galaxy. Stay alert, be quick, float really obviously by a chair because literally everyone cheats at this game, your entire life depends on it.

Pat-A-Cake Wars

Pat-A-Cake was an exercise in dexterity and rhythm. It involves memorising a weird sequence of hand claps with a partner, often accompanied by a song to help you keep pace. On the playground, it was simply a satisfying thing to do and if you could keep it going long enough, you felt like you had transcended the minds of mere mortals.

In Pat-A-Cake Wars, you must use this dexterity to bake a cake as quickly as possible. Watch out for that evil baker, though!

Pooh Sticks Racer

From the legendary stories of Winnie the Pooh, any child that went for a walk in the countryside has played this game. All you need is a bridge over running water, and some sticks. You pick your stick, drop them on one side of the bridge (the direction the water is running from), run to the other side and see which stick comes out first. It was so simple, but so thrilling.

In Pooh Sticks Racer, you must navigate tumultuous rapids. Dodge rocks, waves and swirly-whirlies to win the ultimate race.

Tag-Man

Tag, it, tiggy, tick, smee, cops and robbers, British bulldog – these are all variants of the original playground staple: Tag. Depending on what region they hail from, people will either agree or vehemently disagree that it’s called tag but it’s called tag. It stands for ‘touch and go’ and is another almost insultingly simple game. One person is the tagger and you must run away from the tagger, if they touch you, you are now the tagger. Simples.

Tag-Man is Nostalgio’s take on the game. It’s Pac-Man meets Tag. Power-ups, chasers, boosts, Tag has never been so fun.

